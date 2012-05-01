Home from Afghanistan

Army veteran Jimmy Contreras of Greenport, formerly of Nicaragua, got a warm welcome home after a recent tour in Afghanistan. The event was hosted by his former Shelter Island employer, Walter Richards of Liberty Landscaping, and members of Mitchell Post 281. Members of the community joined Walter and Jimmy and his family at the American Legion on Friday, December 23, to celebrate his homecoming. From the left, Susie Richards; Wendy Contreras holding baby Amy; Jimmy with daughter Kimberly; son Jeshua in front; and Walter Richards.

Specialist Contreras, 28, said in an interview with the Reporter, which ran in the December 22 issue, that he gives thanks he is a U.S. citizen now and he plans to continue giving back to his adopted homeland.