Hay Beach resident hopes for dog park

Shelter Island could have a dog park sometime in 2012 if Hay Beach resident Richard Needham, who has the backing of Supervisor Jim Dougherty, gets his way.

“I think there’s a reluctance on the part of the town to spend any money,” Mr. Needham said. But if the town dedicated a site, he’s convinced he could raise the funding necessary for fencing and other amenities needed to make the dog park viable.

“I’m very positive toward the idea,” Mr. Dougherty said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. He said he plans to address the issue early in 2012 and try to identify potential sites for the Town Board to consider, he said.

When Mr. Needham adopted his dog Lily from the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons about six months ago, he didn’t have to lament the lack of room for the year-old beagle mix to exercise. He has a fenced in front yard where she can run.

But after talking with a lot of his Hay Beach neighbors, he said they would favor a public dog park where their pets could get more exercise than they do just being walked in the neighborhood on a leash.

That’s what brought Mr. Needham to a December Town Board meeting to ask that the town provide a couple of acres of land from its inventory of preserved open space that could be used as a place for owners to let their dogs run free.

Several years ago, there was a petition that drew many signers but nothing more came of the idea, Mr. Needham said.

“Just to have the town say yes” to providing a site, “we can do it,” he said about raising money for the project.

He suggested that acreage at St. Gabe’s field might make a good site. Last year, the town and Suffolk County entered into an agreement to preserve the 6.4-acre site as open space. It is traditionally used for the Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual chicken barbecue.

Whether or not two acres might be carved out for a dog park there is up to the Town Board.

If the land could be secured for a dog park, Mr. Needham vowed to lead the effort to raise funds for fencing. He envisions a dog park with three quarters of the space devoted to large dogs and the remainder to be used by small dogs.

Close to 30 acres of the original St. Gabriel’s site remain on the market. Financial difficulties forced the closing of the retreat with the last of the resident Passionate priests leaving Shelter Island in December 2009. The previous May, the Passionists let it be known that the retreat would have to be sold to support an aging priesthood unless the Rockville Centre Diocese opted to take it over. That hasn’t happened and the remaining property is still on the market.