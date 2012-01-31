East End Boat Society builds dory for raffle

The East End Classic Boat Society will be building a Swampscott dory at its Community Boat Shop in Amagansett as a demonstration of how to build a small classic wood boat and also as a fundraiser for the not-for-profit organization.

The Swampscott dory derives its name from Swampscott, Massachusetts, where it was originally designed and built in the early 1900s. A lapstrake boat, it will be built the old-fashioned way, with copper rivets to fasten the white cedar planking.

Visitors are welcome to view the progress of the project at the society’s Community Boat Shop on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The boat shop is at 301 Bluff Road, behind the East Hampton Town Marine Museum. It is handicap accessible and admission is always free.

The East End Classic Boat Society is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational organization dedicated to sustaining the skills and traditions of small wood boat building and restoration on the East End. The society conducts programs on small boat design, building and restoration at the shop. There are lessons in navigation, lofting, sailor arts, boat repair and maintenance.

The society welcomes new members, from beginner to advanced skill levels. Membership is $35 for an individual and $45 for a family. For information, call 324-2490 or visit eecbs.org.