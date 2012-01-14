Dering Harbor: A costly fix for village water system

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ requirements for improving the village’s water system could cost as much as $75,000 in addition to other improvements, Village Mayor Tim Hogue told the Dering Harbor Village Board on Saturday morning, December 17 in Village Hall.

After its recent inspection of the system, the health department has called for resurfacing the interior and exterior of the 100,000-gallon tank. A preliminary estimate for the job was obtained by the mayor to the tune of about $75,000. An alternative, the mayor said, might be to purchase a smaller new tank to be used as the back-up well the county requires.

Meanwhile, Condon Engineering has completed its study and plans for a new well, which the village will submit to the county before seeking bids for a firm to dig it in the same area as the existing well.

The county also has called for the village to have its own generator, which the board has been considering. Although the village is able to borrow the Shelter Island Fire Department’s back-up generator in an emergency (and did so during Tropical Storm Irene), it’s an alternative that apparently is not satisfactory to the health department.

The good news from the county was its assessment of the village’s water quality: “excellent,” the mayor reported.

The mayor said that, in response to the county’s concern, he submitted plans for “remediation” within a required 60-day timeframe.

OTHER REPORTS

The board approved an increase in the bid submitted by Costello Marine for the repair of the Julia Dodd culvert; more cement will be needed than originally estimated. This cost will be offset to a large extent, the mayor said, by the fact that the original Costello bid came in lower than the amount approved in the FEMA grant.

The first payment to Costello Marine for the culvert repair has put a dent in the village’s actual-versus-budgeted expenses to date, Mr. Hogue said, although the amount eventually will be reimbursed by FEMA and additional expenses covered by CHIPS money.

A dry well has been installed between the Tropin and Walker properties to reduce run-off into the harbor and to comply with state MS4 run-off containment requirements. There may be other areas in the village where dry wells could be installed to curtail road run-off, the mayor said.

Village Attorney Joe Prokop was asked to prepare a draft of a local law that would permit the board to exceed the state’s mandated 2-percent tax cap in putting together the 2012-13 budget. While it may not be necessary, the board agreed it would be prudent to go forward with a public hearing on a proposed local law, given the additional costs for improving the water system.

Resident Marian Brownlie, a member of the town’s new EMS Advisory Board, explained the transition from the Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance service to a town-run operation that was to take effect on January 1, 2012. Although the current CEO, Joyce Bausman, agreed to volunteer for another year to ensure a smooth transition, the town will be responsible for hiring a director in the future.

Ms. Brownlie said a new non-profit foundation had been established by the town so that donations in support of the formerly private service can continue to be accepted. She noted that private donations have in the past supported all aspects of the service, including the purchase of emergency vehicles, with the only exception being insurance, which was provided by the Red Cross.

Mr. Hogue said that it was not likely the village would be taxed separately as it is for Shelter Island Fire Department services.

Mayor Hogue proposed and the board approved the appointment of Marianne Chort to the Zoning Board of Appeals, effective December 19, 2011. Ms. Chort will fill the unexpired term of Ted Lapides, who has relocated off-Island.

A calendar of board meeting dates for 2012 was distributed; the board will not meet in January but will meet next on Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m.



