Dean's list for Islander at Tulane

Morgan Waddington made the dean’s list at Tulane University for the fall semester, according to a letter from Dean James M. MacLaren that was submitted to the Reporter this week by proud parents Gwen and Glenn Waddington. All are welcome to submit news of their kids’ successes in school and in their careers and family lives. In addition to including them in the weekly Around the Island section of the Reporter, we’ll post the news here on the web too? Please keep the news coming to news@sireporter.com or by mail to P.O. Box 756 Shelter Island, NY 11964 or by hand to the office at 50 North Ferry Road.