CPF funding drops: Sylvester Manor development rights not in jeopardy

Word that Shelter Island sustained the largest decrease in Peconic Bay Community Preservation Funds of any of the East End towns in 2011 doesn’t surprise Supervisor James Dougherty.

State Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. said the Island’s CPF revenues were down 39.7 percent for 2011, with $820,000 collected for the year.

“I’m not at all surprised,” Mr. Dougherty said. “The real estate market is struggling a bit,”

He had estimated that based on the economy, CPF funds — money paid by property buyers at the rate of 2 percent of the purchase price — would be about $75,000 a month for 2011. That would have brought in $900,000 for the year, $80,000 more than was actually received.

Despite that economic reality, Mr. Dougherty said the joint acquisition with Suffolk County of development rights on the Sylvester Manor property will go forward. Money for the first phase of the acquisition of 26.4 acres is already funded. If there’s not enough money in the till for the second phase, a bond will be floated, but that would be repaid from future CPF funds, not out of the town’s general fund, Mr. Dougherty said.

Suffolk County is bearing 70 percent of the overall $7.25 million cost with Shelter Island CPF funds paying the remaining 30 percent.

Phase two is not expected to close until some time in the late summer, the supervisor said.

jlane@timesreview.com