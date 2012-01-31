County approves plans for senior kitchen — but Card needs a minor change okayed

After running afoul of Suffolk County Department of Health Services standards two years ago, the Silver Circle luncheon program could be a step closer this week to having use of its kitchen at the Senior Activities Center.

Health department spokeswoman Grace McGovern confirmed Monday that final plans for the project had been approved, allowing installation of a new septic system to get under way. Local officials have been saying for week they were waiting for the county’s approval so the long-stalled work could proceed.

Shelter Island’s new public works commissioner Jay Card Jr. said Tuesday morning that, despite the county’s approval, more tweaking is in the works. John Condon of Condon Engineers in Mattituck has suggested a change that would require movement of a well on the property and enlargement of the existing septic system.

Mr. Card said he didn’t expect a long delay in getting the nod from the health department to make that change.

The lunch program was disrupted in 2010 when the county said the kitchen in the town Senior Activties Center lacked adequate dishwashing temperatures, ventilation, refrigeration and grease trap systems.

For the full story, see the Shelter Island Reporter on Thursday.