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Around the Island

Cinema 114 film previews

By Mimi Brennan

On Wednesday, January 11, Cinema 114 will present “The Searchers,” acclaimed by many as “the best western of all time.” John Wayne stars as a rugged frontiersman who spends years in dogged pursuit of his niece, played by Natalie Wood, who was abducted as a child by the Comanches. John Ford directed this moving, mysterious and complex film.

Running time: Two hours. Rating: None.

On Wednesday, January 25, we will present “Arabesque” starring Gregory Peck and Sophia Loren. In this fast-moving and stylish film, Peck, a college professor, becomes involved in a plot to assassinate an Arab prince by an exquisitely beautiful Loren.

Running time: one hour, 45 minutes. Rating: None.

Maggie Ciaglo and I will be at the Senior Activity Center to serve soft drinks and popcorn. Maggie is our lovely technician. Videos are donated by Geo-Jo Video. Viewings start promptly at 2:30 p.m.