Cinema 114 film previews

On Wednesday, January 11, Cinema 114 will present “The Searchers,” acclaimed by many as “the best western of all time.” John Wayne stars as a rugged frontiersman who spends years in dogged pursuit of his niece, played by Natalie Wood, who was abducted as a child by the Comanches. John Ford directed this moving, mysterious and complex film.

Running time: Two hours. Rating: None.

On Wednesday, January 25, we will present “Arabesque” starring Gregory Peck and Sophia Loren. In this fast-moving and stylish film, Peck, a college professor, becomes involved in a plot to assassinate an Arab prince by an exquisitely beautiful Loren.

Running time: one hour, 45 minutes. Rating: None.

Maggie Ciaglo and I will be at the Senior Activity Center to serve soft drinks and popcorn. Maggie is our lovely technician. Videos are donated by Geo-Jo Video. Viewings start promptly at 2:30 p.m.