Chequit, La Maison Blanche look likely to get approvals for pool projects

The Zoning Board of Appeals last week appeared poised to approve applications from both the Chequit Inn and La Maison Blanche to install pools.

At the Zoning Board’s work session on Wednesday, January 18, La Maison Blanche appeared to be headed for a unanimous vote granting its application while the Chequit’s bid was expected to pass by a vote of 3-1 when the board holds its formal meeting this Wednesday, January 25.

Peiter Ruig, a Chequit neighbor, recused himself from the discussion and Patricia Shillingburg, who said she favors the pool, said she couldn’t vote for the Chequit’s necessary setback variances because her colleagues are requiring an eight-foot wall to contain noise from the site.

“I actually object to the use of a wall,” Ms. Shillingburg said, arguing that the pool would be used only two or three months a year while the wall would be there all the time. She said she didn’t think the pool would create a “noise problem” and the wall would create “a hot spot” with no breezes.

After spending almost an hour and a half hammering out the terms for the Chequit approval, the ZBA zipped through requirements for the special permit needed by owner John Sieni to have a pool constructed at La Maison Blanche.

He’ll be held to requirements similar to those imposed on the Chequit pertaining to hours of operation (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), dark skies lighting and pool water having to be trucked in. As with the Chequit, pool use will be restricted to hotel guests and their guests.