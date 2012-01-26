Chequit, La Maison Blanche get OK to build pools

Shelter Island’s Zoning Board of Appeals gave the go-ahead Wednesday night for two hotel owners to add pools to their properties, opening the doors for the sale of one: the Chequit Inn.

Approvals for both the Chequit and La Maison Blanche came with conditions affecting hours of operation and noise abatement provisions.

For Chequit owners James and Linda Eklund, the approval means the sale of the property to Cape Advisors, a Cape May, N.J.- and New York City-based company, is one step closer.

“It’s never a done deal until it’s done,” Mr. Eklund said after the meeting. “It allows the Chequit to have a pool.”

But Cape Advisors spokesman Curtis Bashaw took it a step further in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon, saying he’s very excited about the ZBA’s action.

“This was a big hurdle for us and the Eklunds,” Mr. Bashaw said. “Our goal would be [to complete the transaction] some time this spring.”

For more coverage on the ZBA’s action check out next Thursday’s issue of the Shelter Island Reporter.