Boy's Basketball: JV boys battle back to beat Stony Brook

The Shelter Island boys junior varsity basketball team earned its second victory of the season on the road on Friday, January 13, beating Stony Brook on its own court, 44-35.

The Indians fell behind early, trailing 13-4 at the end of the first quarter. It was then that Coach Jay Card inserted sophomore Riley Willumsen into the game. Riley had suffered a hip injury about three weeks earlier that had kept him out of the line-up. His presence on the court made all the difference. The Indians outscored their opponents 40-22 during the final three quarters, including a pivotal 14-0 run in the final quarter.

No one benefited more from Riley’s return than sophomore guard and co-captain Drew Garrison. Riley assumed point guard duties and Drew was moved over to the number-two guard or shooting guard spot. Drew responded with a game-high 18 points, scoring them all after the first quarter. He converted on four 3-point shots and found his confidence and shooting stroke.

Carter Brigham hit some key baskets, scoring 8 points. Although Matt Dunning had only 4 points, his rebounding, defense and assists were all important factors in helping his team to victory. Freshman Sawyer Clark has continued to develop, both on the offensive and defensive ends of the court. Sawyer scored 7 points and hit two big free throws at crunch time. The team went a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line late in the 4th quarter.

The Indians played tough defense and held Stony Brook scoreless during the 4th quarter. Coach Card said he was extremely pleased with his team’s performance and the players’ unselfish attitude, which was particular evident from his bench players, Bac Tran, Matt Murphy and Johnny Sturges, who all played and contributed in this big win.