Boy's Basketball: Boys varsity falls to Ross, 70-45

In the second game of a home doubleheader on Friday, the boys varsity basketball team got off to a rough start, falling behind 20-4 in the first quarter against a talented Ross team. They kept the gap from yawning too much wider and finished the game with a final score of 70-45.

They were down by 8 more points at halftime.

Coach Mike Mundy went with a smaller but quicker line-up during most of the third and fourth quarters. The team enjoyed some success by pressing Ross and picking up the tempo, both defensively and offensively. Twelve of the team’s 18 turnovers occurred in the first half, which limited the team’s scoring opportunities. The defensive effort in the first half was poor.

Once again, senior tri-captain Jimmy Read was the team’s high scorer with 17 points. He also led the team in rebounding with 10 boards.

Teammates Nathan Mundy (8), Matthew BeltCappellino (7) and Myles Clark (6) combined for 21 points.

Junior Hunter Starzee contributed 4 points and 4 rebounds. Junior varsity co-captain Drew Garrison made the most of his varsity debut by connecting on his only 3-point attempt.

Coach Mundy credited Ross for their strong play at both ends of the court. He said he was also confident that his team will continue to learn from mistakes and practice with more intensity and confidence. Time will tell if the players consistently adopt that philosophy.

There are no “easy wins” on the remaining schedule but the team is determined to work hard and to find a starting line-up that can match up better with quicker teams, Coach Mundy said.