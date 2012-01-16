Bluebirds spotted on Shell Beach

Summer bluebirds have been hanging around Shelter Island in recent winters but local amateur photographer and birder Don Bindler of Silver Beach says no one can remember seeing them before on the exposed marina habitat of Shell Beach in January. “Truly a January bonus,” he commented.

Another local birder and photographer, Jim Colligan, said bluebirds were seen here last winter at Wades Beach, feeding on red cedar berries. In summer, he said, they prefer insects.

Mr. Colligan said it may be a sign of global warming that resident bluebirds are no longer leaving their summer ranges. “They are adjusting,” he said, as winters tend to be milder. Bluebirds are not all that unusual here in winter, he added. The birds normally migrate a few states southward in the winter so — before the Island’s local flock started to stay put — Shelter Islanders might have seen birds here in the winter that had summered in New England.

Mr. Colligan said the Island’s flock is definitely hanging around. He’s seen the birds congregating at bluebird boxes at the Mashomack Preserve. In summer, one nesting pair occupies each; in winter, a number of birds might squeeze into each wooden box to keep warm.

He said he had seen three males and a female at one bluebird box last week and a whole flock working the meadow at Mashomack, seeking ground insects in the unfrozen soil.