Backed-up boiler sends Island students out of the classroom

Students at Shelter Island School were evacuated from the building about 1:50 p.m. Thursday after smoke filled a downstairs corridor setting off an alarm, according to First Assistant Chief John D’Amato.

Shelter Island firefighters determined the smoke resulted from a backed-up boiler and Superintendent Michael Hynes said he expected the students would be brought back into the building after the smoke cleared.

While the smoky condition would lead to a heavy smell in the building for awhile, there was no damage, Chief D’Amato said.

The superintendent was contacting the district’s service company to deal with the boiler problem, he said.