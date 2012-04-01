Back When: Week of January 5

50 YEARS AGO

Osprey’s Nest

Just as in many other parts of the nation, Island TVs were tuned in on bowl games … how many pigskin enthusiasts recall the Rose Bowl game of January 1, 1902, when Michigan clobbered Stanford, 49-0? • January 6, 1962.

25 YEARS AGO

Osprey Nest

The return of the famous Shelter Island New Year’s Eve party at American Legion Hall this year was a huge success … There was a wonderful mix of age groups and the dancing to the music of the South Ferry Band put John Travolta to shame. • January 8, 1987

15 YEARS AGO

Dining with Dena

You don’t usually think gardens will still yield something good to eat at this time of year … there’s a depth of flavor from winter carrots that carrots harvested during other times of the year lack … tossed in a green salad with cucumbers and sliced celery, they were a perfect accompaniment … • January 3, 2002