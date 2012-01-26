Back When: Week of January 26

50 YEARS AGO

Display advertisement

Subscription form for the Shelter Island Reporter: One full year, $3; two years, $5.50; three years, $7. • JANUARY 27, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Classified advertisement

Waterfront, new octagonal house designed for carefree year-round living and entertaining. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on 1 acre. $385,000. • JANUARY 29, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

Mullen Motors advertisement

New 2002 PT Cruiser — affordable, adorable, available! $16, 275. Order yours today! • JANUARY 31, 2002