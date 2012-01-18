Back When: Week of January 19

50 YEARS AGO

To the Editor:

“…You said that teen boys have nothing on the girls when it comes to eating…we boys will meet the girls anywhere they say and have a contest…if the girls will buy the food, because we boys will not feel like paying for all the food we eat.” • JANUARY 20, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

The Osprey’s Nest

Our Atlantic City Society correspondent…reports that the Shelter Island jaunt to Trump Castle…was a success…The group savored to the full the delights of resort life, nightclub shows, health club jollies, gambling and…salt water taffy and chocolate-covered marshmallows. • JANUARY 22, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

Full house at school meeting on drug abuse

They looked like typical teenagers…but Clarissa stole $1,600 from her grandmother to buy drugs and Shannon, a star student, was using marijuana before she was 12. Their stories riveted and sometimes shocked the audience…[at a program] on substance abuse at the Shelter Island School. An audience of more than 175 people filled the auditorium. • JANUARY 24, 2002