Back When: January 12

50 YEARS AGO

Editorial

… topping the list was the control of the use of detergents. We think they should be outlawed … a municipal water or sewage system would be an ideal solution to this mounting problem but either would be too costly. If, however, we continue to poison the earth through which our water supply flows these costs will have to be borne. It makes more sense to halt the use of detergents. It should be done now. • JANUARY 13, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Seventh grader wins Best of Science Fair

Seventh grader Walter Richards won the Best of Fair medal … in the Fair’s junior division. Richards’ project was entitled “The Great Salt Lake: A Dynamic Resource or a Dying Sea?” • JANUARY 15, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

Update on 350th Anniversary Celebration

The Memorial Day weekend kick-off begins with the raising of the celebration flag and the dedication of the Island sheep … The major summer 2002 events will be Sylvester Manor Day … and a Maritime Festival at Crescent Beach. • JANUARY 17, 2001