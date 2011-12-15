Zoning Board: ZBA chair suggests requiring surveys

The Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals was expected to approve variances last night that will allow Blake and Chad Pike to keep their veranda, pool house and patio at 1 Bluff Avenue. But at the December 7 work session, the ZBA began exploring changes to its procedures to avoid future struggles resulting from incomplete applications.

The Pikes won approval from the Zoning Board in 2007 to expand a non-conforming house and put in a pool without an updated survey. After work began it became clear more variances were needed that hadn’t been requested. To turn the Pikes down would not only cost them substantial money to take down what was built but it would be an inconvenience for neighbors, their attorney Lisa Kombrink of Riverhead has told the board.

Mr. Matz called on his fellow board members to adopt a requirement that future applications for setback variances include a survey showing precisely what was proposed and how much of a variance would be needed.

“This is not an uncommon practice in the towns around us,” Mr. Matz said. “I want to protect ourselves from having to face this situation again,” he said, acknowledging that the ZBA had played a role in approving the Pike application without a proper survey.

While his colleagues agreed with his aim, they hesitated to ask for red-lined copies showing the requested variances. They were concerned that could be costly for applicants. They also asked whether such surveys were necessary for small projects.

Board member Phil DiOrio said he favored consistency in handling applications but didn’t want to make the process “onerous” for those doing a small amount of work on their property.

“I’m stuck in the mode of people who are doing a very small thing having to go to added expense,” he said.

The ZBA still has an obligation to know “what’s going on,” Mr. Matz countered. The ZBA needs to consider what a property looks like prior to any changes and what it’s going to look like if variances are granted, he said.

Members agreed to consider the best way to move forward with provisions that would assure equality of treatment for all applicants without imposing overly burdensome requirements.

Mr. Matz also said he wanted to explore the idea of asking the Town Board to create a hotel zone. Currently, hotels exist as pre-existing, non-conforming businesses in residential areas and, as they expand to meet their needs, neither their owners nor their neighbors have a clear understanding of what to expect legally, he said.

An alternative to creating a hotel zone would be a code provision that makes the rules totally clear for dealing with non-conforming uses in residential areas, said town attorney Laury Dowd. She has been involved in an effort to clarify the code on that point for months.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis, the Town Board’s liaison to the ZBA, said she recognized that businesses need to change to remain competitive. But neighbors don’t always understand the need for some proposed changes, she said.

She advised ZBA members to wrestle with their views on how to approach the subject and then to make recommendations to the Town Board.

The owners of the Chequit Inn and Ram’s Head Inn, James and Linda Eklund, know and understand Shelter Island, Ms. Lewis said. But future owners of such properties may not be as responsible, she said. The Eklunds are currently seeking variances for a pool and patio behind the Chequit, the sale of which depends on the variances being granted.

“We can’t just say, ‘We’re Shelter Island and that’s the way we do it,’” Ms. Lewis said. It’s worth a full discussion by the ZBA and then the Town Board to explore the idea of a hotel zone or other ways of dealing with the needs of non-conforming businesses, Ms. Lewis said.