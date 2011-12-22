Winter eats on Shelter Island

While many businesses have closed for the winter, your food service options need not be bleak. Many Island restaurants and eateries are staying open, at least for the time being. Phone numbers are included so readers can check on the hours of operation and also hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

American Legion Hall

749-1180. Bar and grill open 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday for members, Boosters and friends. Closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Bella Vita

749-5462. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chequit

749-0018. Restaurant open for dinner Friday through Monday 5 to 10 p.m. Open for lunch on Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Bar open every day from 4 p.m. to close and on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to close.

Commander Cody’s

749-1851. Open 7 days. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Eagle Deli

749-5363. Open 7 days from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

18 Bay

749-0053. Open Thursday and Friday for dinner 5:30 p.m. to close. Open for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to close on Saturday and Sunday.

Fedi’s Market

749-1177. 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Deli closes at 6:30 p.m.

Greeny’s

998-3744. Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IGA

749-0382, Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kyle’s

749-0579. Breakfast and lunch Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call for information on cooking classes.

O’s Place

749-2844. Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Maison Blanche

749-1633. Monday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to late. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to late. Bakery open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to noon. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pat and Steve’s

749-1998. Open 7 days from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Sunday dinner 5 to 10 p.m.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy

749-0445. Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday until 12:30 p.m. Dinner on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Take out or eat in.

Stars Café

749-5345. Open 7 days 6:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner Thursday through Saturday 5 to 8 p.m.

Sweet Tomato’s

749-4114. Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lunch on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.

Vine Street Café

749-3210. Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to close.

Closed to the public for the winter:

Redding’s Market, The Pridwin, The Dory, Sunset Beach, Ram’s Head Inn, Bob’s Fish Market & Restaurant, Fresh (at Goat Hill)