What's Happening on Shelter Island: Weeks of December 22 & December 29, 2011

MOON WALK

There will be a nearly full moon on Saturday, January 7 when Mashomack Preserve will host a walk on the 1.5-mile Red Trail from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants of all ages will enjoy the stars and can listen to what’s out in the woods in the “dead of winter.” The walk is free to members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. For more information and to sign up for the walk, call 749-1001.

DONATE FOR WOMEN VETS

Over the holidays, think about gifts (lotions, soaps, books, stationery, etc.) suitable for women veterans at Northport’s Beacon House and Wellness Center. Monetary donations are also needed to buy other supplies.

The American Legion Auxiliary will be collecting gifts and donations downstairs at Legion Hall between 6:30 and 8 p.m., Sunday, starting January 8, through Friday, ending on February 3. Delivery will be in time for Valentine’s Day. For more information call Pam Jackson at 965-0860.

YOUTH CENTER NEW YEAR

Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel will host a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, December 31 at Legion Hall. The party is for students in grades 7 through 12 and will start at 9 p.m., ending at 12:15 a.m. For more information, contact him at siyouth@optimum.net.

CHRISTMAS AT THE LEGION

Mitchell Post 281 will be open to the community on Christmas Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome; just bring a dish to share if you wish. There will be finger foods available, buffet style.

SIGN UP FOR A CSA SHARE

Now’s the time to join the CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) waitlist to become a shareholder in the Sylvester Manor farm and its produce. Shareholders help the farm by paying in advance for its produce — fresh farm veggies for 20 weeks starting Memorial Day weekend. The number of shares is being expanded to permit more Island families to join. The cost varies depending on the number of volunteer hours committed and ranges from $600 to $700 for a full share and $325 to $375 for a partial share (more than half a share).

To sign up or for more information, email Cara Loriz at cloriz@sylvestermanor.org.

‘R U DENSE?’

For those who were not able to attend the League of Women Voters forum on breast density held last month in Teresa Montant’s memory, there is now a DVD of the program available at the Shelter Island Library. The DVD explores little-known cancer risks and features guest speakers Nancy Capella, founder of “Are You Dense, Inc.,” JoAnn Pushkin, co-founder of D.E.N.S.E. and state Assemblyman Fred Thiele, co-sponsor of the breast density bill.

ACROSS THE MOAT

ELVIS AT THE PICTURE SHOW

Elvis will return to the Picture Show at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre on Friday, January 6 and Saturday,

January 7 at 8 p.m. with two classic Presley films. Friday’s film, “King Creole,” stars Walter Matthau and Carolyn Jones and tells the story of a young delinquent who gets a chance to perform on stage. The title song of Saturday’s “Jailhouse Rock” is a classic in its own right. Elvis plays Vince Everett, serving jail time, whose cellmate introduces him to the record business.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT

Every year the Audubon Society’s Christmas bird count helps scientists understand and help worldwide bird populations. Join the North Fork Audubon Society on Saturday, December 31 at 11 a.m. at the Red House Nature Center, Inlet Pond County Park, for coffee and a discussion about how the bird count works and then be part of census-taking along the park trails. The center is located on Route 48, North Road in Greenport. To sign up, call Mashomack’s Tom Damiani at 477-6456 or email him at tdamiani3@optimum.net.

WINTER JAZZ CONCERT

Canio’s Cultural Cafe will host a jazz concert on Friday, December 30 at 5 p.m., featuring Steve Shaughnessy on bass and Tom dePetris on guitar. The two performers have been playing together for nearly 30 years and will entertain at Canio’s with a selection of original compositions as well as jazz standards. A free-will donation will be requested. Canio’s is located on Main Street in Sag Harbor.

DANCE BALL

Celebrate New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31 starting at 9 p.m., at Bay Street Theatre’s Dance Ball. Joe Lauro of the Legends series will bring the Who Dat Loungers, New Dawn and other special guests to fill the dance floor with New Orleans jazz, soul and golden oldies. There will be a DJ for dancing in between live band sets and holiday film clips put together by Islander Lauro. The theatre’s big screen will connect to Times Square for the count-down, followed by a complimentary champagne toast and late night dessert. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $60 per person. Call the box office at 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.