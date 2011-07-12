What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of December 8, 2011

HAVENS HOUSE HOLIDAY

The Shelter Island Historical Society will celebrate an old fashioned Christmas at the Havens House on Sunday, December 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. The 1743 homestead will be decked out with 18th century decorations, and hot cider and cookies will be served.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

The Cub Scout Webelos troop will host a family Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10 in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church from 8 to 11 a.m.

The menu will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, juice and coffee. Admission includes a photo with Santa — $6 per child, $10 per adult, and $30 per family with a maximum of five members.

HOLIDAY GREENS WORKSHOP

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will hold its annual workshop creating holiday home decorations and gifts on Wednesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. The greens will be provided by club members. Bring your own tools and materials to use or you can purchase items at the workshop.

Everyone in the community is invited. For more information, call Event Chairs Bev Cahill (749-0238) or Lolly Hedges-Ryder (749-4335). This year’s Garden Club ornament (Union Chapel) will be available for sale at the workshop, too.

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY

The Shelter Island Fire Department will host its annual Children’s Christmas Party on Sunday, December 11 at 1 p.m. at the Center firehouse. There will be refreshments, and Santa will pay a visit, bringing gifts for all kids up to eight years old.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Donations are needed for the Shelter Island PTSA’s annual Holiday Boutique, which will be held Tuesday, December 20 during school hours. This is when elementary and middle school kids have an opportunity to buy gifts for family members.

The PTSA needs new or gently used items, especially gifts for dads. So clean out a closet or two before the holidays and drop off any donations, including wrapping paper, bows, boxes and tape in the lobby, during school hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are needed on December 20, too — even an hour will help a lot. If you can help, call Volunteer Coordinator Jacki Dunning at 749-0302, extension 408, or email her at dunnija@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

WINTER CONCERTS

Students in grades seven to 12 will perform in concert in the auditorium at the Shelter Island School on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m., the younger students, grades K to six, will take to the stage. The concerts are free.

SMITH HAVEN MALL OUTING

The Youth Center is sponsoring a shopping trip to the Smith Haven Mall on Saturday, December 10. The van will leave from American Legion Hall at 10 a.m. For more information email Ian Kanarvogel at siyouth@optimum.net.

ACROSS THE MOAT

MAKE A GINGERBREAD HOUSE!

Guild Hall in East Hampton will offer a gingerbread house making class on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Included in the $35 fee are the gingerbread pieces, candy, royal icing, a chef’s hat, disposable children’s apron and a box and base to carry the house home.

For more information or to sign up, call 324-0806, extension 19, or email michelle@guildhall.org. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street.

ELIH HOLIDAY SHOPPING

The Eastern Long Island Hospital auxiliary is sponsoring a sale of Avon jewelry on Friday, December 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ELIH Conference Room. There will be a large selection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more. For more information, call 477-5196.

CELEBRATING MISS DICKINSON

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will honor poet Emily Dickinson’s birthday on Saturday, December 10 at 4 p.m. with a program led by poet and professor George Held, entitled “Miss Emily’s Hymnal: The Art of Common Meter.” Emily’s famous gingerbread will be served. Mr. Held has taught English, most recently at Queens College. His poems, essays and book reviews have appeared in Commonweal, the Philadelphia Inquirer, among other places, and he is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee.

Also on Saturday, at 6 p.m., Canio’s will host biographer Anka Muhlstein, who will talk about her book, “Balzac’s Omelette: A Delicious Tour of French Food and Culture with Honoré de Balzac.” Ms. Muhlstein is the author of several biographies from Queen Victoria to James de Rothschild. She has won two prizes from the Académie Française and the Goncourt Prize for Biography.

MEET DAVA SOBEL…

The Custer Institute and Observatory, Main Bayview Road in Southold, will host Dava Sobel on Saturday, December 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. Ms. Sobel’s new book, “A More Perfect Heaven: How Copernicus Revolutionized the Cosmos,” has just been released and the author will be available to sign copies. Admission is free.

From 7 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, the institute will be open for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes. A donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14, is suggested. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.

‘NUTCRACKER’ PERFORMANCE

The New York Dance Ensemble, a pre-professional ballet company, and students of the Conservatory of Ballet and Danse Arts will perform the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker,” on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. at the Southampton High School theatre.

Children will be welcome on stage after each performance for photographs with the dancers. On Sunday at 1 p.m., they can join some of the dancers in welcoming Santa Claus as he opens the performance. All seats are reserved; tickets cost $15 for adults (age 18 and over), $10 for children (ages 4 to 18) and seniors (60+). Toddlers (age 3 and under) are admitted free. Call 537-1684 to purchase or visit dansearts.com.