Weather: November, a mild month

Our month of November has been a mild one, as the years go by. Years ago, one would read in the old records, such and such, a four-masted schooner, was “blown ashore in the two-day northwest gale.” Such was weather before radio and gas or diesel engines.

The past month has also begun our windy season. Years ago, it was ships ashore, now it is our rough oceans washing our shore away. Yes, slowly but surely, our coastal storms will erode landward. The glacial period made Long Island and our slow, more moderating temperatures will slowly eat our shore landward, bit-by-bit, because of a very slow rising ocean level.

Yes, during the glacial period, it took thousands of years to make Long Island, and it will take thousands of years to wash it away. Maybe I made a mistake! How about the process of global warming? Enough said!

The warmest day this November was 70 degrees on the 15th. Coolest night was 26 degrees on the 6th. It was freezing or lower on four nights.

Measurable rain fell on nine days. Heaviest rains were during the fourth week. Heaviest rain in one day was 1.72 inches on November 23. Total rainfall during November was 4.15 inches. November is the month that has at times given us snow at Thanksgiving but not this year.

From now on, our winds will be more from the northwest, with a colder temperature. If they change to the northeast, it will be with rain. As the days bring our winter season, we must expect snow. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a 6-inch snowfall the day before Christmas? Then Santa could use his sleigh!

Agricultural crops are now finished except for Brussels sprouts, cabbage and turnips. Cover crops have a good growth so we do not expect dust storms this winter. A small fire in the fireplace during the evening with the TV turned low or off and you can dream of what our ancestors went through 150 years ago. Homemade clothes too.

December should give us frozen ponds and 4 to 8 inches of snow. Maybe a white Christmas! Don’t forget our 40 to 60 mph northwest gale. The kids love it, just like you did in your youth!

As for the locals I know, they want Mecox Bay frozen deep enough to get the iceboat out, hoist the sail and go faster than man ever went until they had an airplane.

Keep well, keep warm and keep the shovel handy!