Team McGorry triumphs in 3 on 3 Basketball tourney

Sixteen teams vied for the championship of the second annual Lt. Joseph J. Theinert 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, held on Saturday, starting up at noon in the Shelter Island School gym. Team McGorry captured first place the hard way, coming up through the “loser” bracket in double elimination play.

Team McGorry not only had the youngest and oldest players of the tournament on their team but they also had some experienced ball players and in the final match they wore down “The Fam,” captained by a disappointed Chef Lee of the Pridwin, whose team had been well on its way to a tournament victory but had to settle for second place.

An enthusiastic audience cheered on all the teams, enjoyed the home-baked goods, chili and hot dogs at the concession stands, took chances on the raffles and took home some choice prizes from the Chinese auction. The proceeds from these activities and team participation fees will all benefit the Joseph Theinert Scholarship Fund. More than $4,500 was raised, an even better showing than last year, the Recreation Department’s Garth Griffin reported.

He also had the highest praise for the 3 on 3 organizers, Ian Kanarvogel and Carla Cadzin. Their work made the tournament the success it was, he said.



