Students honor Jack Monaghan

The two Joeys — Joe Emmett and the late Joe Theinert — were among the many students that Jack Monaghan has mentored in various school programs since the 1990s. It was payback time on Sunday, November 27 when many of them and their families gathered on the grounds of Dr. Frank Kestler’s practice on Route 114 and dedicated a bench in Jack’s honor. Joe Emmett had the idea from across the Atlantic and with help from his friends and Jack’s “mentees” found this way to commemorate the contributions Jack has made to many young lives on Shelter Island. Sitting with Jack on “his” bench are Colleen Emmett (left) and Joey Theinert’s mom, Chrystyna Kestler. The bench will be a permanent tribute to Jack on the Kestler property.