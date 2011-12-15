Slice of Life: The season of possessions

Maybe it’s just me but I think that the pursuit of “stuff” has sunk to new heights, or risen to new lows, depending on how you look at it. After Black Friday, reports surfaced about people getting into fist fights over flat screen televisions. In a recent issue of the Wall Street Journal, there was an article about an apartment complex in Manhattan that is selling storage spaces in the basement for $200,000 each. Fifty-three cubic feet, the capacity of two or three refrigerators, for $200K.

If you total the retail sales from Black Friday and the last two weeks of online sales, American consumers have spent over $23 billion, despite the fact that 10 percent of the nation is out of work. To put that figure in perspective, think of it this way. If that same $23 billion represented the gross national product of a country, it would rate 54th out of 170 nations. That means that there are 115 nations on earth whose entire yearly income is less than what we spend on holiday sales in just three weeks.

Think something’s out of whack here?

As previously chronicled in this space, my father-in-law, Emil Johnson, was a grand master champion at accumulating “stuff.” After he left this earth, it took about 18 yard sales and as many trips to the dump to even begin to see the perimeter of the garage from either the inside or the outside. There is even a show on television where a couple of guys roam around the country looking for people who “collect” things and try to negotiate the sale of everything from antique pinball machines to Howdy Doody marionettes. Barns and basements all over the land are crammed chock full of “stuff” that we haven’t looked at for 20 years and probably won’t for another 20.

Men are particularly susceptible to the “collecting” virus and I am not immune. Women do not understand the emotional attachment that men have to “things” and this has led to the recent “man-cave” movement. There are actually companies that build places for men to retreat to in their own homes where they can play pool, watch football games and line the walls with “stuff.”

This past summer, my helpmate convinced me it was time to clean out the basement so I reluctantly carted off a few dozen issues of Rolling Stone from the 1980s and untold amounts of old dishes, tools, boxes of sheet music, books, cassette tapes and at least six high school yearbooks. I did manage to hold on to an old guitar and one of a pair of plaster-of-Paris Rolling Rock Premium Beer (brewed with mountain spring water) bookends. Unfortunately, the purge also resulted in the inadvertent disposal of a basement window that had been temporarily replaced with an air conditioner but such is the price of progress.

Now don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to play the Grinch or Ebeneezer Scrooge but, while the rest of the world is trying to figure out where all the money went, maybe now is a good time to figure out how to distribute what’s left.

Most mailboxes (while we still have them) are crammed this time of year with appeals from worthy charities and aid organizations. I am a sucker for most of them, especially the ones with pictures of little kids sitting in the dirt, but it doesn’t take much money to make a real difference in a country where the average worker makes about a buck per day.

Looking for the gift that keeps on giving? The amount of money spent on a flat screen would probably buy three or four cows for a village in India or Asia. Think those people in Haiti and Japan could use a little boost? Closer to home, how about Joplin, Missouri, upstate New York, Vermont or Louisiana? I’ll bet a lot of those people aren’t wondering where to store their extra stuff. They don’t have any stuff at all.

King Solomon, as in the son of David, had more stuff than anybody. He had more houses, land, vineyards, orchards, herds, flocks, silver, gold, precious stones, ships, chariots, horses, camels, oxen, stables, singers, musicians and slaves than anyone before or after him. When he realized that even having all those possessions didn’t make him happy, he built gardens and parks for himself. Nope. Didn’t do it either.

“Yet when I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I had toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the wind; nothing was gained under the sun.” — Ecclesiastes 2:11.

One of my favorite singer-songwriters is Tim O’Brien. He has a real gift for words, and one of his songs, “Small Up and Simple Down,” starts like this:

Marching Mercedes and cellular phones

A twenty room house but we’re never at home

The money rolls in, we spend every dime

But we never spend any quality time

Big city life keeps us rushin’ around

We gotta small up and simple down

And a little further into it:

Lose the sirens and the traffic lights

Give me the crickets and the starry nights

Here on Shelter Island our life is a little simpler than most. We can hear the crickets and see the stars. But think about how many lives we could change or improve if we (and yours truly!) got rid of some of our “stuff”?