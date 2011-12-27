SISCA celebrates the holidays

The small dining room at the Ram’s Head Inn was the setting for SISCA’s Holiday Party Wednesday, December 14. Thirty-four members were on hand for the festivities; Town Councilperson Christine Lewis, who liaises with Island senior organizations, was there to swear in the SISCA officers for 2012, a yearly event in which, I’m sure, she delights.

Raising their right hands for the ceremony were Emily Hallman, president; Gert Bourne, vice president; Ginny Rowland, treasurer; Charlotte Hannabury and Ceil Kraus, program co-chairs; and Mollie Strugats, trip coordinator. Former President Joan Belaval, who had agreed to return to the SISCA board as secretary, was unable to attend due to illness.

Bennett Konesni, the director of the Sylvester Manor farm project and a superb musician, provided appropriate guitar music throughout the luncheon, and Linda Betjeman, the Presbyterian Church’s Minister of Music, played the piano for a brief sing-along.

Emily Hallman has modest expectations for SISCA’s 2012 program next year. The next meeting, she said, is set for Wednesday, March 21 and will feature “Zingo,” a modified version of Bingo, and a “wrapped gift” auction. Sylvester Farms’ Mac Griswold is scheduled to speak later in the year.

Although SISCA’s membership numbers are sadly diminished, it is still a viable organization, dating back to the early 1970s when Gray Panther Power gained momentum nationwide. It has served the Shelter Island senior community faithfully and well over the years.

SISCA is the acronym for the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association.