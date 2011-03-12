Shopping for the troops

Just in time for Christmas, the next Cookie Bake shipments for those Islanders serving in the Armed Forces will be packaged up on Saturday, December 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Youth Center in American Legion Hall. In addition to home-baked goods, donations of food, personal items and other small items are needed to make up special holiday care packages. Any help towards covering the shipping costs will also be much appreciated.

See below for suggestions of items to go into the packages. These were posted at the Bridgehampton National Bank “In loving memory of LCPL Jordan C. Haerter,” Sag Harbor’s fallen hero.

Debbie Speeches, who has been organizing the Cookie Bakes throughout the year, said the response to the packages has been wonderful. Here are excerpts from one thank-you letter, received from her son, Jeremy Schmid, and meant for everyone.

“Hey I got like a million packages from you (actually four) and everyone loved them and everything is gone from them already. The chunky peanut butter is great and the jelly, too. Everyone loved the cookies … And everyone here says “thank you’ … it is great to know that people care about us. So from myself and everyone else, thank you, to every one who baked or got items for the boxes.”

Some tips on putting together a care package

Here is a list of some popular items submitted by the Cookie Bake Mom.

FOOD

Candy, coffee singles, gum/mints, microwave popcorn, powdered drinks, trail mix, power bars, Slim Jims, microwave soup, Cheese Wiz, pretzels, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, Tabasco sauce, nuts, dried fruit.

PERSONAL ITEMS

Bug repellent wipes, deodorant, eye drops, foot powder, hand lotion, mouthwash, shaving items, sunscreen, toothbrush and toothpaste, shower gel/soap, white socks, magazines, cards from home.

OTHER ITEMS

Batteries, playing cards, travel games, flashlights, ziploc bags, disposable cameras, pens and paper, clothespins, laundry detergent, crossword puzzles, word search books, Christmas lights, candy canes.