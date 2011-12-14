Shelter Island Legal Advertisements: Week of December 15, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE TAXPAYERS OF THE TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that I Nancy A. Kotula, the undersigned Receiver of Taxes of the Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk and State of New York, have duly received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes within the Town of Shelter Island for the year 2011-2012, and that I will attend at Town Hall, 38 North Ferry Road, in the said Town of Shelter Island from December 1st 2011 to May 31st 2012, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. excepting Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays for the purpose of receiving the taxes listed on the said roll.

The whole of any such tax or assessment may be paid on or before January 10, 2012 without penalty; also there shall be no penalty if one-half of all such taxes are paid on or before January 10, 2012 and the second one-half of all such taxes are paid on or before May 31, 2012, provided the first one-half tax shall have been paid or shall be paid at the same time.

On such first-half taxes remaining unpaid on January 10, 2012 one percent (1%) of the amount of the first one-half of the tax calculated from January 10th shall be added to the first month or part thereof, and an additional one percent (1%) will be added each month or part thereafter until the return of the warrant to the County Treasurer.

Partial payments may be made pursuant to Suffolk County Resolution No. 1530-2001 with a minimum payment of $200.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that pursuant to the provisions of law the tax rolls of the Town of Shelter Island will be returned to the County Treasurer of the County of Suffolk after May 31st 2012. All delinquent taxes must be paid to the Suffolk County Treasurer with penalties and interest added.

Tax Warrant for the Town of Shelter Island, New York for:

2011-2012

Amount $ 17,212,668.77

Rates per $1,000 of Assessed Valuation

School 2.8559 Library 0.1576 County General Fund 0.2104 Erroneous Town Assessments 0.0047 New York State MTA Tax 0.0072 General Town Wide 1.7290 Highway Town Wide 0.3613 General Part Town 0.1106 Highway Part Town 0.0299 SI Fire District 0.2612

Dated: December 9, 2011

Nancy A. Kotula, Receiver of Taxes

Town of Shelter Island

2718-2T 12/15, 22