Seniors: To Island seniors

To Shelter Island seniors, wherever you may be,

we wish you the blessings of the season:

• The love of family and friends

• A sound mind in a sound body

• The patience and fortitude to deal with change

• Faith in yourself and others

• Hope for another tomorrow and

• Charity in thought, word and deed.

And to Archer Brown and the Shelter Island Reporter, thank you for making Island Seniors a weekly feature of our local newspaper.

And to Bev Walz, staff photographer, thank you for creating an album of memorable Dinner Bell portraits and a pictorial history of our doings on and off the Island.

Karin Bennett

for the Dinner Bell

Lois Charls for the Silver Circle

Ron Lucas for SCAC

Henrietta Roberts for the Office of Senior Services and

Emily Hallman for SISCA