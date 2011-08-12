Seniors: Senior Sunshine Club news

Happy Wedding Anniversary: “Bud” and Natalie Fox celebrated their 50th anniversary last weekend. “Bud is doing fine,” Natalie said Monday evening. “He was out today for his regular exercise class.” The Foxes have no definite plans for the Christmas holidays yet, but they may go to Bud’s sister in Northport.

A Holiday Party at Camp Quinipet: Yvonne and “Toots” Clark are heading to Quinipet for Christmas dinner. Their granddaughter Amanda Clark, an Olympic-class sailor, is married to Camp Director Greg Nissen. The Clarks are looking forward to Amanda’s Olympic-class home cooking.

Out and About: That handsome, blue-eyed nonagenarian Roy Weickert plans to attend SISCA’s Holiday Party at the Ram’s Head Inn on the 14th. See you there, Roy.

Passed the Test: When I spoke to Dorothy Zabriskie Monday, she was in the midst of moving to a residence only three minutes away from her Chicago daughter’s home. Dorothy said she had “passed the test” for the independent living component of the residence and she was thrilled.

For many years Dorothy was acclaimed as the “Queen of the Democrats” on Shelter Island. The photo inset dates back to 1997 when Gerry Siller was running for Town Supervisor.

If you have hope, you have everything.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark and Mr. “Toots” Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mrs. Martha Granskog, San Simeon, Room 49C, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mr. Jim Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Mrs. Lillian Stiles, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Mrs. Dorothy Zabriskie, 1838 Wesley Ave., Evanston, IL 60201