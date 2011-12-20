Seniors: Neighborhood watch is a first for the Island

Longview is a small community of some 70 homes situated between West Neck Bay and Brander Parkway in the southwest quadrant of Shelter Island. It has no neighborhood association. Residents were without electricity for four days last August in the wake of Hurricane Irene, a serious situation for home owners like me who are “elderly,” live alone and have no local family to check on us.

I thought then about trying to organize a neighborhood watch here in time for a winter emergency, and indeed, a group of residents met at my home last Thursday evening to set the plan in motion.

• We developed a list of “watchers,” that is, neighbors who would check on older residents in an emergency.

• We also developed a list of neighbors who would appreciate a quick visit during an emergency.

Both lists are still incomplete and “watcher” assignments still need to be made.

One of our older residents called in with his concerns. They were added to the agenda of the December 8 meeting and will, hopefully, bring new dimensions to the original “neighborhood watch” idea.

He proposed asking that the Shelter Island Police be assigned to a routine daily patrol of Longview. He also expressed serious concerns about a hunter who tries to shoot deer with a shotgun, using the vacant acreage behind his home and that of a neighbor.

I was sincerely impressed by the positive attitude of the residents who attended the organizational meeting last week. There is now a much broader scope for our endeavors, and, perforce, a bigger challenge. Our target date for having “watchers” in place is December 21, the first day of winter. That’s our immediate goal.

The Shelter Island Emergency Management Team, headed up by Police Chief Jim Read, is interested in what we are trying to do in Longview. We’ll keep him and you informed about our progress, or lack of it. Rome wasn’t built in two weeks either.