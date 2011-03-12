Seniors: December senior activity calendar

Cinema 114: Two movies this month: Wednesdays, December 14 and 28. See previews in “Island Seniors” on December 8.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (ext. 2104) to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion bowling lanes. $2 per game. Check with “Captain” Bob Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting on Thursday, December 15, at 9 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Please note the change of time.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program for older seniors every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA: Holiday Luncheon and Installation of Officers, Wednesday, December 14 at the Ram’s Head Inn at 12 noon. Cost per person is $29. Call Program Co-Chair Charlotte Hannabury, 749-0168, no later than Friday, December 9 to reserve.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through Friday, December 30. Monday class, free, through Monday, December 26. Both classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. “Chair Yoga” takes place Fridays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Center. $5 fee. Call Dana at 749-1059 to enroll.