Seniors: And the winners are…

Last month’s “Down Memory Lane” photo ID contest produced two winners: Jeanne Woods of Robin Lane and Carol Tiernan of Burro Hall Lane.

Jeanne called in at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, correctly identifying Louis and Edie Stark in picture #1 and Phil and Pat Reilly and Charlie Williams in picture #2.

Carol called at 4:39 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Not only did she correctly identify all five seniors in the two pictures, she also named the gentleman with the rose — Dick Savage — seated next to Louis Stark in picture #1.

The contest judge (me) ruled that by giving us Mr. Savage’s name she, too, should be a winner even though she called in a day later than Jeanne.

There were two other contest entrants: John Evans, a Heights resident, checked in with the correct identifications at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 and Marion Reilly, Pat’s daughter, who called in on the afternoon of Monday, November 14.

This is the third “Down Memory Lane” photo ID contest to appear in “Island Seniors.” The photos are from the Nutrition Program’s congregate meal and date back to 1998.

I have enough pictures left from the old collection to run one more contest, perhaps in February. It is important, I believe, to remember old friends and neighbors.

As Marion Reilly said in her phone message, “It was great to see my Dad and Mom and Charlie Williams with Virginia Hanrahan … great to go down that memory lane.”

A note of thanks to Jeanne Woods, Carol Tiernan, John Evans and Marion Reilly for taking the time to participate in the contest.