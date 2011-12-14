Police: Two accidents on police blotter

William P. Seeberg of Shelter Island told police on December 7 that he was backing out of a parking spot in front of the Center post office and didn’t see a vehicle driven by Shirin Marefat of Shelter Island behind him. She stated that she was waiting to merge into traffic when Mr. Seeberg backed into her vehicle. Damage to both vehicles exceeded $1,000.

On December 10, Police Officer Anthony J. Rando was driving on Smith Street when a deer ran into the front driver’s-side bumper and wheel, causing minor damage to the front bumper.

Other reports

Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute regarding an eviction on December 6.

A caller was advised by police on December 6 to go to court if he wanted to obtain an order of protection. His complaint did not fit the criteria for harassment, according to the police report.

On December 8, a Silver Beach caller reported hearing an explosion and seeing a transformer on fire. There was no fire but the area lost power; LIPA was notified.

A Highway Department employee noticed a tree entangled with wires at a LIPA pole in West Neck on December 8. He barricaded the area and LIPA was informed.

A caller reported a hazardous condition caused by loose wires at a LIPA pole in Shorewood on December 8. Police notified LIPA.

A downed tree was reported in Hay Beach on December 8; the Highway Department was notified.

The wind storm on December 8 caused a power outage in Silver Beach.

For informational purposes, a caller reported the suspicious behavior of two individuals at a Heights business on December 8.

Also on December 8, a caller told police that a hazardous condition was caused by trucks parked on the shoulder of a Center roadway. The vehicles were legally parked but limited the view of approaching drivers. The trucks were moved immediately.

Police on patrol noticed an open door at a Ram Island residence on December 8. No criminal activity was noted. High winds apparently caused the door to blow open.

A HiLo caller reported on December 8 that a vehicle had driven over the lawn, leaving deep ruts. Police were able to confirm that a LIPA truck had been in that area and the caller was advised to call LIPA and request a claim report.

On December 10, a caller told police about loud music playing in a parking lot in the Center. Police were unable to locate the noise.

A Verizon worker reported a downed power line in West Neck on December 10; LIPA was notified.

A caller told police on December 10 that there were young people in the Center with a rifle. Police located two youths playing with a fake gun in the cemetery.

A Ram Island caller told police on December 11 that a hunter in the area fired five to seven shots while the caller was out walking with his family. Police determined that the hunter had a valid nuisance hunting permit.

On December 11, police responded to a report of a dead dog on a Center roadway. The same day a motorist had reported a dog had run out onto the street and had been struck and killed in the accident.

Two burglary alarms were activated on December 8 at residences in Silver Beach and West Neck. In both cases, the homes appeared to be secure and no problems were noted.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm in the Heights on December 10. Smoke blown back from the fireplace had set off the alarm.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated at a Center residence on December 12. Construction taking place on site apparently tripped the alarm system.