Police: three deer accidents

Two motorists were ticketed during the week — one on Route 114 for not using headlights during inclement weather and a second on South Ferry Road for failure to keep to the right and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Hayley Ross of Sagaponack was driving westbound on Smith Street on December 2 when a deer ran onto the roadway and into the front of her vehicle. Damage to the front bumper was estimated at under $1,000.

On December 3, Linda M. DiOrio of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on North Ferry Road when a deer ran onto the road and into the front right quarter panel. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Laureen S. Dobson of Shelter Island was driving eastbound on Manwaring Road on December 4 when a deer ran into the front right quarter panel of her vehicle. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On November 29, a Center caller reported finding two dogs at large on her property. She put them in her barn where they were picked up by police and returned to their owner with a warning about letting them run loose.

A Long View resident reported hearing gunshots on November 29. Police determined that hunters were registered to hunt in that area at that time.

A Hay Beach resident wrote police on November 30 about the poor visibility for motorists entering Ram Island Road from Cobbett’s Lane, turning north. Police inspected the area. According to their report, there did not appear to be any violations of town code but “visibility is somewhat limited” and vehicles need to go past the stop line to see clearly.

On November 30, a caller reported alleged scam phone calls for the record.

A caller told police on December 2 that his tractor-trailer had caught a telephone wire and pulled down a LIPA pole in Hay Beach. LIPA was notified.

A deer stuck in a fence in Menantic on December 4 had to be put down by police.

Police received an anonymous report on December 4 of two horses at large in the Center. The horses were caught and the owner notified to retrieve them.

A burglary alarm was activated at a resident in the Heights on November 30. According to the police, high winds may have set it off. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 3, 4 and 5.