Police: Lull before the holiday?

Following a dispute and police investigation, Kevin M. McCafferty, 56, of Shelter Island was arrested on Monday, December 19 shortly after 11 p.m. on charges of assault in the 3rd degree. Mr. McCafferty was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $500 bail. He will return to court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

George E. Butts of Shelter Island reportedly did not see the traffic barricade that had been put up on West Neck Road on December 18 due to construction in the area. He drove through it, destroying one wooden barricade and a metal light stanchion. There was only minor damage and no damage to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTs

Police received a call at about 11 p.m. on December 18 that a man had urinated on a South Ferry boat headed for North Haven and then had gotten into a verbal dispute with another person that involved pushing and shoving. Shelter Island police responded but the parties involved declined to press charges. At about 1 a.m., after police had left, one of the men pulled the other from his vehicle, according to information in the SIPD report, and began hitting him. They were fighting on the deck until the boat docked and Southampton police came on board.

According to a Southampton Town Police report issued yesterday, Brian Maloney, 34, of Babylon was charged with disorderly conduct and released on an appearance ticket. Michael N. Nomikos, 34, of Massapequa was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was held for arraignment in court.

Police assisted a law enforcement agency on December 13 by advising a person wanted on an active warrant to respond to court or be subject to arrest.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on December 14; it was gone when police arrived.

On December 15, police followed up on a call about a vehicle that may have been abandoned in Silver Beach; the vehicle belonged to an employee in the area.

A tree was reported blocking the southbound lane of a South Ferry Hills road on December 15.

Police received a complaint about a barking dog in the Center on December 16. The dog’s owner told police she would get a bark collar.

An owner reported that his dog had run off near Stearns Point Road on December 16. Police located the dog and returned it to its owner.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on December 16; the victim was referred to the Retreat.

A caller told police that an unknown vehicle had nearly hit the caller’s vehicle while driving through a construction site in West Neck.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Cartwright on December 18.

On December 18 police assisted the Southampton Town Police with a burglary investigation.

On December 19, a Hay Beach caller reported a hunter in his back yard. The hunter had gone when police arrived and his pick-up truck was not located.

Responding to another December 19 report about a hunter in the Center, police did not find the hunter but located hunters who said they were hunting in the area and were driving the deer.

A petit larceny was reported on December 19 in Menantic —the cable ties on a trailer had been cut off and the license plate removed.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm in the Heights on December 13; it turned out to be a false alarm. The SIFD was called out again on December 17 to an alarm at a Hay Beach residence. There was no fire and no other problems noted.

Police responded to two burglary alarms at homes in Hay Beach and West Neck on December 15 and 16 respectively. The owner used the wrong password in the first case; in the second, there was no apparent break in and no known reason why the alarm was set off.