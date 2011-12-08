Osprey's Nest: Week of December 8, 2011

Recently heard from…

Justin Grimbol, Pastor Bill’s son, who has just had a book published by Eraserhead Press as part of its New Bizarro Author Series. Justin says his book, “The Crud Masters,” takes place on Shelter Island (Is that a ferry on his book’s cover design?). Justin writes, “I thought this might be of interest to residents of Shelter Island, many of whom are family to me, and all of whom I miss dearly.” Welcome home, Justin — if only in the pages of the Reporter!

Hats off to…

Kelsey Heinze, Shelter Island School Class of 2009, who has been named to the Dean’s List at the Savannah College of Art and Design for the fall quarter. To qualify for this recognition, students have to earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Happy birthday to…

Astrid Jernick and Grace Marie Senken on December 9; Dorothy Mundy, Sean Gillooly, Barbara Koszalka and Paul Sessa on December 10; Jean Loconsolo, Darrin Binder, Rhonda Mitchell, Beverly Koch, James Dunne and Abby Kotula on December 11; George Blados and Lu-Ann Pollio McCann on December 12; Rebecca Morgan Taylor, Janelle Kraus-Nadeau, Janet Roach and Alexandra Rush on December 13; Laura Gleason, Gunnar Wissemann, Charles Jacobs and Jayme Elizabeth Clark on December 14; and Mike Minenna, Debbie Spotteck, Jessica Halsey, Lily Elizabeth Silva, Nicholas Jacob Silva and Chandler Olinkiewicz on December 15.

Happy anniversary to…

Tish and Cliff Clark on December 15.