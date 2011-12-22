Osprey's Nest: Week of December 22, 2011

Happy birthday to…

Cathy Owens and Pam Montgomery on December 23; Nicolle Wojenski and Ric Gurney on December 24; Dan Reich, Kristine Thilberg, Jackie Borrello, Carol Deeb, Elisa Nevel, Jill Kornrumpf and John Bonora on December 25; Janelle Florence Biegert, Jesse Aaron Weiser and Janina Hammer on December 26; George Wallace and Phillip Power on December 27; Christopher Cavanaugh, Suzanne Cayatte, Kaitlyn McGayhey, Celeste Marie D’Andrea and Jay Sessa on December 28; Lenis Edwards, Elizabeth A. Weeks, Paige Dreher, Christopher Chiaro and Aaron Vaughn Johnson on December 29; Fiona Barr, Patricia Yourdon, Rita Bellucci and Katherine Olinkiewicz on December 30; Al Ferris Sr., Andy Clark, Deborah Brewer, Bob Shields and Michael Gerard Russ on December 31; Florence Ratkus Moore, Karen Wagner and Brian Mundy on January 1; Dana Gereghty and Cathleen Gehring on January 2; Olivia Phoebe Ahearn, Peg Schutz, Norm Sanwald Jr., Elise Horning, Russell Russo and Julia Martin on January 3; Alana Wagner, Jim Pugh, Nicholas Brennan Feeley and Devin Reeves on January 4; and Lou Schoeller, Len Jacoby, Arthur Springer, Carrie Ann Hopler, Vicki Russ, Mark DiLalla and Paul Melcer II on January 5.

Congratulations to…

PV2 Joseph Gambino who completed his 16-week OSUT earlier this month, becoming a Cavalry Scout at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was part of Fox Troop 5-15, 1st platoon Cav. Scouts. His duty station is now at Fort Riley, Kansas with the Apachee Troop, 4th Brigade, 1st Platoon. Joseph is the son of Gary and Robin (Reeves) Goetz of East Hampton and the grandson of Jim (Zippy) and Barbara Reeves of Shelter Island.

Happy anniversary to…

Lisa and Tom Hashagen on December 25; Jerry and Dorothy Mundy on December 27; Linda and Frank Bonaccorso, Ellen and Dennis Clark and Barbara and Warren Wagner on December 28; Christina and Julian King and Christine and Hugh Rustin on December 29; Peter and Debbie Needham on December 30; and Darrin and Susan Binder on January 4.

Well noted…

Proud father Peter Reich sent along a profile of daughter Melissa Reich, which was featured in the Nature Conservancy of Oregon’s 2011 annual report. Melissa has been a conservancy volunteer for nine years, most recently completing her third year as a member of the AmeriCorps program, working on Oregon’s Cascade Head, which the report describes as “a spectacular coastal headland that’s a haven for rare plants, wildlife and grassland communities. There she [Melissa] fell in love with the small caterpillars that become the Oregon silverspot butterfly, an endangered species.”