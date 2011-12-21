Obituary: William W. Hashagen

William W. “Bill” Hashagen, 86, of Waynesboro, Virginia died Sunday, December 18, 2011 at his residence.

He was born November 11, 1925 in Maywood, New Jersey, a son of the late Charles and Irene O’Keefe Hashagen.

He retired as a printer. After moving to Waynesboro in 2005, he became active at First Presbyterian Church, though he maintained his membership at First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood, New Jersey.

During World War II, he served with the Army. He was a charter member of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps, serving for over 50 years. He loved to play golf and bridge and to bowl.

His wife of 56 years, Ruth “Petey” Hashagen, preceded him in death.

Surviving are his five children, Thomas J. Hashagen and Lisa Shaw of Shelter Island, Kenneth R. and Mary Jo Hashagen of New Jersey, Donald C. and Jeanne Hashagen, Jean E. Hashagen, and Phillip K. and Dawn Hashagen, all of Waynesboro; his sister Anne and Anne’s husband, Grayson Tate of Alabama; a brother, Richard Hashagen of Connecticut; seven grandchildren, Scott, Kristin, Adam, David and Kyle Hashagen, Jennifer Berry and Sara Verwymeren; four great-grandchildren, Ava and Kaden Hashagen, Hagen Berry and Lucy Verwymeren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Mary Ann Hunt.

A memorial service took place at 11 a.m, Wednesday, December 21 at First Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, officiated by the Reverend Dr. Glen Holman.

The family received friends at the church following the service and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc., 700 S. Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, New Jersey 07452, or the Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

McDow Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.