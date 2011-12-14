Obituary: Theresa ‘Pat’ Rowe

Theresa “Pat” (Meehan) Rowe of Hingham, Massachusets and Shelter Island passed away November 18, 2011 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Pat was a lifelong summer resident of Shelter Island, where she met her husband, the late Robert S. Rowe Jr., and was an avid golfer at Gardiner’s Bay.

Her family said that Pat was full of life, love and kindness. “She adored the water, was a sucker for a good piano tune and always let her family cheat at Monopoly. She saw the best in others and inspired all around her to live a fuller, more vibrant life. Her infectious charm and grace brightened the darkest of days and her sharp wit and loving honesty were unmatched. She was a caring friend, a loving mother, and the best grandma a boy could ask for. She will be missed always, forgotten never,” they wrote.

She is survived her son Jack Rowe and his wife Christine of Duxbury, Massachusetts and her grandson Patrick Rowe of Washington D.C. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Meehan.

Funeral services were held on November 23, 2011 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church with burial at the Our Lady of the Isle cemetery.