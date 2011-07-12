Obituary: Rheta Conner

Rheta Conner, also known as Margaret Mary Creighton, passed away on November 10, 2011 at the Mike Conley Hospice in Clermont, Florida. She was 94 years old.

Rheta worked as a real estate broker on Shelter Island for more than 20 years before moving to Kissimmee, Florida in 2003 to live with her daughter, Heidi Phillips and family.

Rheta served in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II as an intercept operator. She loved to learn, graduated from Boston University and received a master’s degree in economics from Stony Brook University.

She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Phillips of Kissimmee; her son, Jamie Conner, of Vero Beach, Florida; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, whom she enjoyed swimming with almost every day over the past seven years.

A service was held in Vero Beach on November 26, 2011 at one of her favorite places, the beach.