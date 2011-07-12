Obituary: Bruce Banks

Bruce Banks passed away of natural causes at his home in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, November 29, 2011. He was 56.

Born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on July 23, 1955 to Ann (Kaminskas) and John Banks, he moved to Shelter Island with his family in 1960. He graduated from Shelter Island High School in June 1973 and attended SUNY Brockport, majoring in physical education.

After leaving college, he moved to New Jersey and became a medical transcriptionist, most recently at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He made his occasional visits to Shelter Island to catch up with acquaintances, friends and family and to enjoy the beauty of the Island.

Bruce is survived by his wife Susan and sons Christopher and Anthony of Wilkes Barre, as well as his sister Mary Wilson and brother Bill Banks of Shelter Island and brothers Jim Banks of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Bob Banks of Queens; nieces Rebecca Meiners and Vicki Starr of Pennsylvania and numerous cousins on both the Kaminskas and Banks sides of the family.

He was highly regarded in his local neighborhood in Allentown as well as by his associates at Lehigh Valley Hospital. A kind-hearted and very giving soul, he will be greatly missed, his family said.

A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2012 with burial at Our Lady of the Isle cemetery. Details will be published at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Autism Society of America (ASA).