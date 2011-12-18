Mens Bowling: Silvani scores big in game 9; Kretz rolls 255 in game 10

Week 9 started with the Thunderballs taking on the Pharmaceuticals. Randy Silvani came out of his slump and led the Pharms to a 7-point win. Randy, rolling 114 pins over his average, earned Bowler of the Week honors.

The Clippers, without the help of the Clip, were hot the second night in their match against the Misfits as they were 8-point winners. The Clippers rolled the high team series of the week of 3147, which also is the high series to date. Their series included the first and second high team games of 1084 and 1062 respectively. For the Clips, Kevin Lechmanski had the hot hand with the high series of 551, which included the first and second high games of 193 and 187. Kevin rolled 83 pins over his average. With the second high series was Robbie Brewer with a 486 series and a third high game of 181. The Clippers’ Ron Lucas rolled 68 pins over his average. For the Misfits, Bruce Taplin matched Robbie Brewer’s 181. Saving the night for the Misfits was their second high game of 2964.

Wonders never cease as the Holy Rollers had to give marks to the Legionnaires this week. It appears that marks didn’t matter in the Rollers decisive 11-point win. The Rollers tied the Misfits’ 2964 game.

Ending the week was another 11-point winner as the Dory Terminators took down the Under Achievers. The Terms rolled the third high game of 1029. The Terms’ Richie Surozenski had a third high series of 482.

The Clippers stumbled a bit in Week 10 as they were unable to clean the ‘Naires clock as many another team has done. The Clips could only manage an 8-point win. Perhaps Father Peter’s fast ball lulled them to sleep. Or was it Alan Shaw, whipping out his infamous pocket shot?

The Terms remain on top with their 8-point win over the Pharms. The Terms rolled the high team series of 3014 while the Pharms rolled the second high series of 3002. The Pharms’ Stanley Beckwith had a second high series of 524 and third high game of 194. For the Terms, Richie Surozenski had a third high series of 486. Big Daddy Randy picked up the 6-7-10 split.

After laying low for some weeks, Tom Kretz was on fire this week, torching the lanes with a 611 series. Tom now has high game of the year, rolling 8 strikes in a row for a 255 game. He also rolled a 204 game. Needless to say Tom earned Bowler of the Week honors, rolling 209 pins over his average. That’s almost as high as some individuals’ series (names withheld). The Unders rolled the third high series of 2980 and second high game of 1031. Even so, the Unders only got an 8-point win over the Misfits. Before everyone gets upset, there was a error in a blind score entry that gave the Misfits the first game by a mere 1 pin. For the Misfits, Nicki Ryan picked up the 2-4-7-10 split.

Ending the week were the Holy Rollers with an 11-point win over the TBalls. While the TBalls appear to be fading into the mix, the Rollers keep in step with the Terms. I’m not even going to mention the fact that the TBalls had to give up almost 8 marks.

Week 10 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Dory Terminators 73 37 .664

Holy Rollers 70 40 .636

Louie’s Clippers 63 47 .573

Pharmaceuticals 56 54 .509

Thunderballs 55 55 .500

Misfits 55 55 .500

Under Achievers 50 60 .455

Legionnaires 18 92 .164