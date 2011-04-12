Men's Bowling: Lucas clips competition for Bowler of the Week

At the season’s opening meeting it was brought up that during the position rounds the handicaps should be omitted — Sort of like dropping the gloves and going bare knuckles. Since that time the idea has been swept under the carpet.

The first night of position round handicaps didn’t matter anyway since both teams were about equal. May the better team win. Due to bad math, the Dory Terminators went from 11-point winners to 8-point winners. Math, math, math — take off your shoes if you run out of digits to count on your hands. The Terms did roll the third high team game of 1055 and third high team series of 2974. For the Tballs, Kevin had the third high game of the week of 479.

In the second game between the Misfits and Louie’s Clips, the handicaps didn’t mean much either. It was the bowling and not the handicaps that gave the 7-point win to the Clips. The Clips rolled the high team series of 3124, which included the second high team game of 1064. For the Clips, Ron Lucas rolled 117 pins over his average, earning himself Bowler of the Week honors. Kevin Lechmanski squeaked out a 500 series, rolling the high series of the week of 507.

Right behind him was Bob Marcello with a 482 series. The Misfits rolled high team game of 1098 and second high series of 2996. I better mention Arthur Springer, who gets mean sometimes, rolling 52 pins over his average.

The Holy Rollers were 8-point winners over the Under Achievers. Here the Roller’s sandbag handicaps played a major role — a 70-pin difference in handicaps. OUCH! Although Tom Kretz has been sort of quiet lately, he still rolled 79 pins over his average.

Last and definitely least were the Legionnaires and the Pharmaceuticals. Scheduled for that late night Friday spot, the ‘Naires opted to bowl on Sunday. I personally think that they didn’t have enough Geritol to carry them through the night. Or did Father Peter feel that they might have a better chance rolling on the Sabbath? Not so much, since they still lost 7 points. How ironic that Alan Shaw once again rolled a 235 game or rather that be a series. We all have our cross to bear; the Pharms now have Joachim Rauch to give Alan competition. We all gave Thanksgiving thanks on Sunday, thanking that Father Peter’s fast ball, wink wink, would return to the approach before Thanksgiving.

Hopefully everyone had a good holiday and didn’t eat too much. ‘Til next week.

Week 8 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Dory Terminators 54 34 .614

Thunderballs 51 37 .580

Misfits 49 39 .557

Holy Rollers 48 40 .546

Louie’s Clippers 47 41 .534

Pharmaceuticals 46 42 .522

Under Achievers 42 46 .477

Legionnaires 15 73 .170