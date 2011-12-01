Letters to the Editor: Week of December 1, 2011

Where we stand

To the Editor:

As Americans, we stand for our representative democracy, where we are all considered equally intelligent and have the right to elect the individuals who we feel are the best choices to represent us.

As Shelter Islanders, we stand proud that we had a 70-percent voter participation, the highest in New York State.

As voters, we have all chosen to call Shelter Island our residence. As with all Shelter Island voters, where we stand to cast our ballots is irrelevant. Whether we stand in a voting booth in the high school, in Afghanistan, in a nursing home or even as far away as New York City, our Island should be proud that so many consider Shelter Island their home and work to be a real part of our community. One of the many ways we all show our love for Shelter Island is by voting here.

So, wherever you stand, please be certain you are registered and be sure to vote! Your vote counts.

MARC WEIN, Shelter Island

Mean-spirited

To the Editor:

I cannot remember reading an editorial so mean-spirited and sprinkled with nasty innuendo (the Dems had sneaky inside, possibly illegal information), thinly veiled bigotry (the 5th district-Upper West Side) and accusations of ignorance (absentee Dems are incapable of following proceedings at Town Hall). For this editorial to end with a plea for us all to just get along, is the very definition of hypocrisy.

DICK BEHRKE, Shelter Island

Inflammatory

To the Editor:

Last week’s editorial, as part of an analysis of Jim Dougherty’s win after the absentee ballots were counted, included a troubling comment reportedly made by one of the candidates. The candidate, in explaining the absentee vote, attributed it to the fact that the “Upper West Side was the 5th Election District of Shelter Island.” The candidate is uninformed and the Reporter, in choosing this remark as the foundation of its editorial, supports that inaccuracy.

Given the heterogeneous nature of the absentee vote, the focus on one small area of New York City that is known to have an intellectually and politically active liberal Jewish community is suspicious. The editorial went on to be generally condescending about the role of second-home owners in the election process and to imply that somehow absentee votes were illegitimate and outside the regular election process. While allowing that this group of taxpayers “love Shelter Island in their own way,” the editorial further allows that despite their questionable “love” for the Island, second-home owners are necessary to the financial and business health of the Island.

This is inflammatory rhetoric. If second-home owners come here, spend their money to support Island businesses, support Island organizations and pay taxes, why are they not entitled to a legitimate voice in Island government? What is the purpose of injecting these kinds of prejudices into local politics just because your endorsed candidate did not win?

Absentee voters are a heterogeneous group of Shelter Island home owners and taxpayers who come from the Island, other parts of Long Island, all the boroughs of New York City, New Jersey and many other places. Absentee ballots are cast by full-time Island residents who cannot or choose not to go to the polls on Election Day as well as second-home owners who believe that their vote has more meaning here and because they want a voice in the future of the Island.

Assuming that any of these voters are less informed about the issues critical to Shelter Island than the people who come to the polls is insulting to them and the electoral process. Suggesting that the absentee vote could not turn an election when the total of absentee votes cast was more than triple the total by which the leading candidate was ahead on Election Night is to totally disenfranchise these voters. The total absentee vote may indeed be the 5th Election District.

This editorial perpetuates the generally nasty tone of the election and takes it a bit further by injecting a totally unnecessary remark that could be code for anti-Jewish bias. The editorial ignores the fact that we had three competent people running for supervisor, any one of whom would have done an effective job. A plurality of the electorate decided that in these turbulent times “if it isn’t broke, it doesn’t need to be fixed.” As a result, the two incumbents who ran were returned to office. I have no doubt that if Glenn Waddington had decided to run again for his seat on the council he would have been easily re-elected for the same reason.

What is special about Shelter Island is the uniqueness of the people who live here. Respecting and honoring, not disparaging, our differences, recognizing that we all want what is best for our homes and working together is the only way that we can sustain our way of life in this very special place.

MYRA PESKOWITZ, Shelter Island

Stepping down

To the Editor:

Having fulfilled a two-year directorship at the Shelter Island Historical Society, please accept my heartfelt thanks for allowing me to experience Island life so completely. It’s been a rewarding term. Shelter Island is indeed unique, particularly as seen through the lens of the Shelter Island Historical Society — the richness of the Island’s stories, its artifacts and archives, and the lives of its people — past and present. I appreciate the opportunity to serve the Island.

Regrettably, circumstances beyond my control require me to resign my executive director’s position. I say regrettably because, at this particular moment in time, the Shelter Island Historical Society is making its own living history with an unparalleled renaissance. Thank you to everyone who believed in this vision and supported us. I’m gratified to have been part of it all and I hope that I contributed to making the Society more pertinent to the greater Island community.

I hope that my efforts to develop a road map for responsible preservation of the 1743 James Havens Homestead will lead to success. I feel privileged to have worked for an enlightened, passionate board of trustees and to have served such caring members, donors, volunteers and honorary trustees. Thank you all. I cherish all my new Island friendships and enduring relationships. We grew a special bond of trust and commitment and with it, moved mountains.

In my ongoing roles with other local organizations and as a native East Ender, I remain committed to supporting any collaboration endeavors that foster the vibrancy of the Shelter Island Historical Society.

With sincerity and affection — and with best wishes for a joyous holiday season,

PAT MUNDUS, Greenport

Thanks to Mundus

To the Editor:

The trustees of the Shelter Island Historical Society would like to thank Pat Mundus for everything she has done for the Society. With her energy, enthusiasm and direction, we turned the Havens Barn into a center for community events and programs, finalized our decision on Manhanset Chapel, increased traffic at Havens House with the Farmer’s Market and other exciting programs and launched a major H class exhibit highlighting Shelter Island’s extensive fleet.

We wish Pat well in her new endeavors and look forward to collaborating with her in the future.

JANALYN TRAVIS-MESSER, President, Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Historical Society

Taking the plunge

To the Editor:

The Second Annual Shelter Island Turkey Plunge was a great success — thanks to our intrepid plungers, their generous sponsors, our outstanding underwriters, our wonderful prize donors — and let’s not forget the fabulous weatherman!

This year we had 150 plungers (and 10 dogs!), twice as many as last year. We also had enthusiastic support from spectators too numerous to count. So far the event has raised at least $15,000 with money still coming in. This all benefits the 125th Anniversary Fund for the library renovation project.

The Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library is very grateful for every penny raised but would like to especially recognize “Team Euro Splash,” a group that embraced the plunge with energy, enthusiasm and $6,000 in pledges. Thanks to Pom Shillingford for heading up this effort!

We look forward to the Third Annual Plunge on November 24, 2012. Any suggestions for improving the event will be happily received. (Reasonable suggestions welcome — moving the plunge to the Caribbean is not going to happen.) Please remember that this is for your community supported library.

Thanks again to all from the Turkey Plunge Committee.

GAIL and PETER VIELBIG, ANDREW and CHRISTOPHER WARD, JEANETTE PAYNE, MIMI BRENNAN, LAURA DICKERSON , DENISE DiPAOLO, SUSAN KING, SUE HINE, FRED HILLS and KIRSTEN LEWIS, Shelter Island

On the mark

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to “From the desk of: humor, sarcasm and your glass.” I think Dr. Michael Hynes was right on the mark about almost everything he mentioned and I just wanted to expand on some of the things he said.

There’s no question that humor is a way of coping with life but it’s also a great tension breaker. Many times I find myself with people I know or don’t know and by the look on their faces I can tell they’re having a rough time with something. Laughing or telling a joke or simply smiling can put someone at ease. Smile and the world smiles with you; cry and you cry alone.

We all know people that are unhappy and the reasons are usually quite obvious. But always remember that sarcastic or nasty remarks by such people that are unprovoked are their way of lashing out. If you’re bothered by the remarks, it gives an unhappy person some degree of satisfaction. To put it another way, to be bitter only pickles the one that stews in the brine. Put simply, people that hurt others are themselves hurting. So why waste your time being bitter?

Having a positive attitude goes a long way when it comes to surrounding yourself with the right people. It may take time, it certainly isn’t easy but it is certainly worth the while.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, Shelter Island

Candidate’s thanks

To the Editor:

It is, maybe, finally safe to say thank you to all of those who helped get me elected as councilman. I knew I would have to draw water from all wells to float this ship and it appears that is what happened.

To say I am grateful for all you did for me falls far short of the mark. Perhaps a better word would be “gratified.” The idea was simple: To see if a simple man with a simple message could get elected in these times, without spending thousands on advertising or kissing babies. Not that there’s anything wrong with babies, mind you.

I know it took hundreds of people to carry me over the line. That was the idea, after all. One does not do this alone, nor should one consider it any kind of personal achievement. My biggest fear was that I would prove a poor courier for the message and have myself to blame for it’s not being heard. That would have been hard to bear.

For the people who offered me financial help, again, I trust my refusal was not found offensive. I just believed that, especially on a first run, it was my job to spend what money needed spent. If, after four years, I still wish to run and you still want me to, perhaps we can work something out. By then we will know more about each other.

Shelter Island has some challenges ahead, to be sure, yet I have no doubt we can meet them handily if we work together to do so. It will not be easy, but then, life here has never really been about easy. The key is in maintaining our resourcefulness and willingness, as it has always been.

The simple life we live here will prove less than simple to keep. Having lived it, I know what it looked like and it is that vision I have in mind at all times when in Town Hall. My goal is to keep it simple for the people, even if it means it’s not so simple for the government. Life is difficult enough without unnecessary obstacles.

Wounds, some self-inflicted, some by the hand of others, have been suffered this time around. It is my hope that we spend our energies working on our future and not rehashing that past. One cannot carry the necessary tools for today encumbered by yesterday’s baggage. Let’s dust ourselves off and move on.

From time to time, surely to the consternation of my colleagues, I will still be writing letters. It is the best way I have found to say what is on my mind. And yes, I am working on making them shorter. Obviously, that is not quite there yet. Next time, for sure …

PAUL SHEPHERD, Shelter Island

Congratulates Jay

To the Editor:

I want to thank the voters of Shelter Island for coming out and voting. I believe voting is the most important exercise of our democracy.

I also believe the old Yogi Berra saying of “It’s not over until it’s over.” With all the absentee ballots finally counted, we can now say it’s over. And I want to congratulate Jay in his win for highway superintendent. I wish him all the luck in the world at this position. To Peter, Paul and Jim, my congratulations go to you also. To all the other candidates, I know first-hand the courage it takes to put yourself out there for approval. I commend you and your attempt to make a difference by offering to serve our Island. But most of all, I want to thank my supporters. Your encouragement and faith in me will always be remembered. I will continue to be there when you need a helping hand.

HAP BOWDITCH, Shelter Island