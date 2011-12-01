Legal Advertisements: Week of December 1, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF 2010/2011

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TAX LIEN SALE

SUFFOLK COUNTY

TREASURER’S OFFICE

WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2010/11 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County TaxAct § 47-a.

NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 9th day of December, 2011, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2010/11 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, cost and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act. Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.

All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.

The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2011. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2011, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.

Angie M. Carpenter

Treasurer of Suffolk County

Town of Shelter Island 3-year

3 Smith Bradley C

0700.00100.0100.014000.0000

11,611.63

4 Salerno David

0700.00100.0100.046000.0000

2,172.74

6 Meridith Shelly

0700.00100.0200.012000.0000

5,020.97

8 Chang Arthur C

Thrush Allison L

0700.00300.0200.048008.0000

8,458.69

11 Endemann Deborah

0700.00500.0400.022000.0000

323.89

13 Keenland Associates, Inc

0700.00500.0600.021000.0000

6,862.35

15 Clark Dennis M & Ellen

0700.00700.0300.048000.0000

6,785.40

19 Boylan Beatrice

0700.00800.0200.048000.0000

1,823.11

23 Burden Jonathan M

Joseph Jennifer

0700.00800.0300.046001.0000

2,636.40

24 Forsgren John H

0700.00800.0300.062000.0000

688.41

28 Vlassara Helen

0700.01000.0100.012000.0000

899.92

30 Beggins Family Ltd Liability

0700.01000.0100.036026.0000

344.17

31 Land James N III

0700.01100.0200.024000.0000

643.05

37 Schultheis John

0700.01400.0100.058005.0000

2,404.57

39 Smyth Edward & Rima

0700.01400.0200.061007.0000

3,000.70

43 S. I. Gardens Land, LLC

0700.01500.0300.012003.0000

4,200.41

45 Bucalo Stephanie

0700.01500.0300.067000.0000

2,704.07

46 Smith Peter

0700.01500.0300.090000.0000

1,299.16

48 Eicke Elefriede Hoffman

0700.01500.0300.094000.0000

1,252.01

55 Schultheis Anne

0700.01700.0100.008000.0000

21,734.17

58 Sulahian William R & Jill M

0700.01700.0100.057000.0000

2,914.60

60 Ramsay Peter A & Cindy A

0700.01700.0200.067000.0000

43.31

63 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.024001.0000

5,915.16

65 Grossman Isidore David

0700.01800.0200.034000.0000

44.83

66 Pfriender George

0700.01800.0200.060000.0000

4,954.72

72 Orenstein Manny

Magnani Gabrielle

0700.01900.0200.004000.0000

2,954.33

79 Hines Andrew P

0700.02200.0100.004003.0000

543.32

80 Folded Wings, LLC

0700.02200.0100.006000.0000

13,466.27

83 Tetreault Linda F

0700.02200.0100.149000.0000

10,876.35

86 Dalton E.C

0700.02200.0200.058000.0000

10,904.30

87 Morris Matthew P

Roig Cristina

0700.02300.0100.007000.0000

3,745.88

89 Shpigel Alex

Arfa Rachel

0700.02300.0100.024006.0000

22,739.55

94 Kesler Scott

0700.02500.0100.044000.0000

2,354.89

95 Bowman Angela

0700.02500.0100.058000.0000

3,596.83

96 Fanelli Loretta G

0700.02600.0100.005000.0000

4,954.71

98 Savage Ian R

Nowika Rachel M

0700.02600.0100.019000.0000

25.15

99 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.013000.0000

148.97

100 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.015000.0000

410.10

101 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.019000.0000

25.06

102 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.021000.0000

94.59

103 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc

0700.02800.0100.022000.0000

132.53

126 L I Oyster Farms, Inc.

0700.02800.0100.094000.0000

33.28

Town of Shelter Island 1-year

500001 Stern Peter H

0700.00100.0100.027000.0000

38.51

500008 J & L Shelter Island Inns, Inc

0700.00500.0500.012000.0000

3,259.30

500010 Eklund James W & Linda C

0700.00500.0500.026000.0000

2,342.47

500015 Moore Peter

0700.00900.0100.001001.0000

315.42

500017 Hathaway Realty Corp

0700.01000.0100.007009.0000

10,394.24

500018 Eklund James W & Linda

0700.01000.0100.036001.0000

2,440.45

500019 Patricia S Liddle 1998 Trust

Arturo Soria

0700.01200.0100.021000.0000

156.42

500029 Smyth Edward & Rima

0700.01400.0200.061003.0000

1,261.75

500030 Smyth Edward & Rima

0700.01400.0200.061004.0000

1,139.40

500031 Smyth Edward & Rima

0700.01400.0200.061005.0000

1,377.88

500032 Smyth Edward & Rima

0700.01400.0200.061006.0000

1,169.22

500033 Smyth Edward & Rima

0700.01400.0200.061008.0000

208.11

500034 Smyth Edward & Rima

0700.01400.0200.061009.0000

243.87

500038 S. I. Center Property, LLC

0700.01500.0300.042000.0000

3,702.59

500039 Corradi Richard E

Corradi Robert

0700.01500.0400.034000.0000

1,609.70

500042 Robinson Theodore

0700.01800.0100.023001.0000

7,760.54

500043 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.028001.0000

184.26

500044 Wright Simone B

0700.01800.0200.029002.0000

152.47

500045 REJ Enterprises of NY, Inc

0700.01900.0100.090007.0000

1,099.67

500046 Foley Michael

0700.01900.0100.090010.0000

1,099.67

500048 Rafuse Andrew J

0700.02200.0100.007000.0000

11,030.70

500049 Bowman Angela

0700.02200.0100.146000.0000

1,101.99

500057 Bowman Angela

0700.02500.0100.057000.0000

910.92

2709-2T 12/1, 8

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Shelter Island Town Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:05 p.m. prevailing time on December 13, 2011, in Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, at which time all interested parties shall be heard regarding the final plat application of AMERICAN DIRECT, LLC for a subdivision of lands purportedly owned by it, located in the “District A (Residential)” zoning district, as well as the “Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District” of the Town, at the southerly terminus of Shorewood Court and on Shelter Island Sound. The lands are also identified as Parcel No. 0700-019.00-01.00-070.000 on the Suffolk County Tax Map and as Lot number 4 on the Subdivision Map of HOC Investments, previously approved by the Planning Board by Resolution #7 of 2005 on February 8, 2005. The application proposes to subdivide a 7.521-acre parcel (327,638 square feet), which contains a house under construction, water tower, boat house, and other accessory structures, into two lots, one of which (lot “1”) would be an interior parcel (with no water frontage) having an area of 60,000 square feet or 1.3777 acres, and the second of which (lot “2”) would be a waterfront parcel having an area of 267,638 square feet or 6.144 acres. The proposed subdivision is depicted on a map entitled “Proposed Subdivision Map for American Direct LLC,” dated August 5, 2008 and last revised March 22, 2011, prepared by Robert A. Smith, LS, of Squires, Holden, Weisenbacher & Smith, which map is available for review at the office of the Shelter Island Planning Board.

DATED: November 10, 2011

PAUL E. MOBIUS, CHAIRMAN

SHELTER ISLAND TOWN

PLANNING BOARD

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

2710-1T 12/1

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for fuel oil for the 2012 calendar year for the heating of the Shelter Island Fire District buildings located on Shelter Island, New York. This bid should include fuel oil, 24-hour service, annual cleaning and a service contract. This bid should also include the agreement that the tanks should be filled immediately before any major weather disturbance such as a hurricane or a northeaster that is forecast by the National Weather Service.

Please present your bid by January 3 2012, 8 P.M. to Jacqueline Tuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting, which will be held at main fire headquarters, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY or by mail to P O Box 500. Shelter Island, NY, before the meeting.

A notarized non-collusion form must be submitted with the bid. All bids must be placed in sealed envelopes labeled fuel oil bid.

The Shelter Island Fire District reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in the best interest of the district.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle

Secretary

Shelter island Fire District

2711-2T 12/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

The regular and organizational meeting of the Shelter Island Fire District will be held on January 3, 2011 at 7 P.M. in the Commissioners Office at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

Shelter island Fire District

2712-2T 12/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for propane for the 2012 calendar year. This bid should include propane, 24-hour service, annual cleaning and a service contract. This bid should also include the agreement that the tanks should be filled immediately before any major weather disturbance such as a hurricane or a northeaster that is forecast by the National Weather Service.

Please present your bid by January 3, 2012, 8 P.M. to Jacqueline Tuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting, which will be held at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY or by mail to P O Box 500. Shelter Island, NY, before the meeting.

All bids should be placed in sealed envelopes labeled propane bid. A notarized non-collusion form must be submitted with the bid.

The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in the best interests of the Shelter Island Fire District.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

SI Fire District

2713-2T 12/1, 8

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 14th day of December, 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of JBS Properties Inc. for a special permit at 11 Stearns Point Road, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/014/01/40.4. Applicant seeks a special permit pursuant to Section 133-23(C) to expand a nonconforming use by constructing a pool and pool patio

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the Zoning Board of Appeals

Doug Matz, Chairman

2714-1T 12/1