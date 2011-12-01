Legal Advertisements: Week of December 1, 2011
LEGAL NOTICE
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
SALE OF 2010/2011
SUFFOLK COUNTY
TAX LIEN SALE
SUFFOLK COUNTY
TREASURER’S OFFICE
WHEREAS ARREARS of taxes on the following several tracts, lots, pieces or parcels of land, in the Town of Shelter Island, arising from the tax levy of 2010/11 and thereby charged and imposed pursuant to law remain due and unpaid; (The names given being those of the reputed owners or occupants as the same appear on the assessment rolls for said tax year, followed by the Suffolk County Tax Map Number ascribed to the parcel as the same appears on the said assessment rolls and amounts including the taxes, penalty, interest, expenses and other charges against the properties for such year.) Outstanding balances may be affected by acceptance of any partial payments made pursuant to Suffolk County Code Chapter 820 and/or the Suffolk County TaxAct § 47-a.
NOW, THEREFORE, under the authority given by law, notice is hereby given that, I, as Suffolk County Treasurer, shall on the 9th day of December, 2011, commence the taking of a tax lien on the following lots, tracts, pieces or parcels of land. The amount of such tax liens taken shall be for the amount of unpaid taxes, as shall be sufficient to pay all County, Town, Highway, School District or other taxes assessed thereon, according to or arising from the tax levy of 2010/11 that may then remain due on each thereof, respectively, together with the applicable interest, cost and charges which have arisen or accrued thereon. Such Tax Lien Sale is subject to the right of Suffolk County, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act. Tax liens are subject to redemption pursuant to law, by paying to the County Treasurer for the use of the purchaser, his heirs, legal representatives or assigns the sums mentioned, together with interest and any other amount to which the purchaser may be entitled pursuant to law, and the respective charge of the expense of the publication of the notice to redeem the real estate for unpaid taxes as apportioned by the County Treasurer to the real estate so redeemed.
All parcels must be redeemed within twelve months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale except residential properties, which are defined as properties improved by a one, two or three family dwelling unit. The period of redemption for said residential properties shall be thirty-six months after the date of such Tax Lien Sale.
The final date for tax payments without advertisement charges and publications was August 31, 2011. Parcels appearing in this list upon which the taxes and other charges were paid after August 31, 2011, will not be taken for the Tax Lien Sale.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the County Legislature has passed a resolution pursuant to the authority contained in Sections 45 and 46 of the Suffolk County Tax Act which grants the County the option to reject any or all bids, and has authorized and directed the undersigned County Treasurer to bid in and purchase all of the tax liens. Accordingly, all bids on parcels will be rejected at the lien sale and all tax liens will be sold to Suffolk County at that time.
Angie M. Carpenter
Treasurer of Suffolk County
Town of Shelter Island 3-year
3 Smith Bradley C
0700.00100.0100.014000.0000
11,611.63
4 Salerno David
0700.00100.0100.046000.0000
2,172.74
6 Meridith Shelly
0700.00100.0200.012000.0000
5,020.97
8 Chang Arthur C
Thrush Allison L
0700.00300.0200.048008.0000
8,458.69
11 Endemann Deborah
0700.00500.0400.022000.0000
323.89
13 Keenland Associates, Inc
0700.00500.0600.021000.0000
6,862.35
15 Clark Dennis M & Ellen
0700.00700.0300.048000.0000
6,785.40
19 Boylan Beatrice
0700.00800.0200.048000.0000
1,823.11
23 Burden Jonathan M
Joseph Jennifer
0700.00800.0300.046001.0000
2,636.40
24 Forsgren John H
0700.00800.0300.062000.0000
688.41
28 Vlassara Helen
0700.01000.0100.012000.0000
899.92
30 Beggins Family Ltd Liability
0700.01000.0100.036026.0000
344.17
31 Land James N III
0700.01100.0200.024000.0000
643.05
37 Schultheis John
0700.01400.0100.058005.0000
2,404.57
39 Smyth Edward & Rima
0700.01400.0200.061007.0000
3,000.70
43 S. I. Gardens Land, LLC
0700.01500.0300.012003.0000
4,200.41
45 Bucalo Stephanie
0700.01500.0300.067000.0000
2,704.07
46 Smith Peter
0700.01500.0300.090000.0000
1,299.16
48 Eicke Elefriede Hoffman
0700.01500.0300.094000.0000
1,252.01
55 Schultheis Anne
0700.01700.0100.008000.0000
21,734.17
58 Sulahian William R & Jill M
0700.01700.0100.057000.0000
2,914.60
60 Ramsay Peter A & Cindy A
0700.01700.0200.067000.0000
43.31
63 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.024001.0000
5,915.16
65 Grossman Isidore David
0700.01800.0200.034000.0000
44.83
66 Pfriender George
0700.01800.0200.060000.0000
4,954.72
72 Orenstein Manny
Magnani Gabrielle
0700.01900.0200.004000.0000
2,954.33
79 Hines Andrew P
0700.02200.0100.004003.0000
543.32
80 Folded Wings, LLC
0700.02200.0100.006000.0000
13,466.27
83 Tetreault Linda F
0700.02200.0100.149000.0000
10,876.35
86 Dalton E.C
0700.02200.0200.058000.0000
10,904.30
87 Morris Matthew P
Roig Cristina
0700.02300.0100.007000.0000
3,745.88
89 Shpigel Alex
Arfa Rachel
0700.02300.0100.024006.0000
22,739.55
94 Kesler Scott
0700.02500.0100.044000.0000
2,354.89
95 Bowman Angela
0700.02500.0100.058000.0000
3,596.83
96 Fanelli Loretta G
0700.02600.0100.005000.0000
4,954.71
98 Savage Ian R
Nowika Rachel M
0700.02600.0100.019000.0000
25.15
99 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.013000.0000
148.97
100 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.015000.0000
410.10
101 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.019000.0000
25.06
102 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.021000.0000
94.59
103 Paradise Pt. Oyster Farms, Inc
0700.02800.0100.022000.0000
132.53
126 L I Oyster Farms, Inc.
0700.02800.0100.094000.0000
33.28
Town of Shelter Island 1-year
500001 Stern Peter H
0700.00100.0100.027000.0000
38.51
500008 J & L Shelter Island Inns, Inc
0700.00500.0500.012000.0000
3,259.30
500010 Eklund James W & Linda C
0700.00500.0500.026000.0000
2,342.47
500015 Moore Peter
0700.00900.0100.001001.0000
315.42
500017 Hathaway Realty Corp
0700.01000.0100.007009.0000
10,394.24
500018 Eklund James W & Linda
0700.01000.0100.036001.0000
2,440.45
500019 Patricia S Liddle 1998 Trust
Arturo Soria
0700.01200.0100.021000.0000
156.42
500029 Smyth Edward & Rima
0700.01400.0200.061003.0000
1,261.75
500030 Smyth Edward & Rima
0700.01400.0200.061004.0000
1,139.40
500031 Smyth Edward & Rima
0700.01400.0200.061005.0000
1,377.88
500032 Smyth Edward & Rima
0700.01400.0200.061006.0000
1,169.22
500033 Smyth Edward & Rima
0700.01400.0200.061008.0000
208.11
500034 Smyth Edward & Rima
0700.01400.0200.061009.0000
243.87
500038 S. I. Center Property, LLC
0700.01500.0300.042000.0000
3,702.59
500039 Corradi Richard E
Corradi Robert
0700.01500.0400.034000.0000
1,609.70
500042 Robinson Theodore
0700.01800.0100.023001.0000
7,760.54
500043 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.028001.0000
184.26
500044 Wright Simone B
0700.01800.0200.029002.0000
152.47
500045 REJ Enterprises of NY, Inc
0700.01900.0100.090007.0000
1,099.67
500046 Foley Michael
0700.01900.0100.090010.0000
1,099.67
500048 Rafuse Andrew J
0700.02200.0100.007000.0000
11,030.70
500049 Bowman Angela
0700.02200.0100.146000.0000
1,101.99
500057 Bowman Angela
0700.02500.0100.057000.0000
910.92
2709-2T 12/1, 8
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Shelter Island Town Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:05 p.m. prevailing time on December 13, 2011, in Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, at which time all interested parties shall be heard regarding the final plat application of AMERICAN DIRECT, LLC for a subdivision of lands purportedly owned by it, located in the “District A (Residential)” zoning district, as well as the “Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District” of the Town, at the southerly terminus of Shorewood Court and on Shelter Island Sound. The lands are also identified as Parcel No. 0700-019.00-01.00-070.000 on the Suffolk County Tax Map and as Lot number 4 on the Subdivision Map of HOC Investments, previously approved by the Planning Board by Resolution #7 of 2005 on February 8, 2005. The application proposes to subdivide a 7.521-acre parcel (327,638 square feet), which contains a house under construction, water tower, boat house, and other accessory structures, into two lots, one of which (lot “1”) would be an interior parcel (with no water frontage) having an area of 60,000 square feet or 1.3777 acres, and the second of which (lot “2”) would be a waterfront parcel having an area of 267,638 square feet or 6.144 acres. The proposed subdivision is depicted on a map entitled “Proposed Subdivision Map for American Direct LLC,” dated August 5, 2008 and last revised March 22, 2011, prepared by Robert A. Smith, LS, of Squires, Holden, Weisenbacher & Smith, which map is available for review at the office of the Shelter Island Planning Board.
DATED: November 10, 2011
PAUL E. MOBIUS, CHAIRMAN
SHELTER ISLAND TOWN
PLANNING BOARD
SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK
2710-1T 12/1
LEGAL NOTICE
The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for fuel oil for the 2012 calendar year for the heating of the Shelter Island Fire District buildings located on Shelter Island, New York. This bid should include fuel oil, 24-hour service, annual cleaning and a service contract. This bid should also include the agreement that the tanks should be filled immediately before any major weather disturbance such as a hurricane or a northeaster that is forecast by the National Weather Service.
Please present your bid by January 3 2012, 8 P.M. to Jacqueline Tuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting, which will be held at main fire headquarters, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY or by mail to P O Box 500. Shelter Island, NY, before the meeting.
A notarized non-collusion form must be submitted with the bid. All bids must be placed in sealed envelopes labeled fuel oil bid.
The Shelter Island Fire District reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in the best interest of the district.
Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle
Secretary
Shelter island Fire District
2711-2T 12/1, 8
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular and organizational meeting of the Shelter Island Fire District will be held on January 3, 2011 at 7 P.M. in the Commissioners Office at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY.
Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary
Shelter island Fire District
2712-2T 12/1, 8
LEGAL NOTICE
The Shelter Island Fire District is securing bids for propane for the 2012 calendar year. This bid should include propane, 24-hour service, annual cleaning and a service contract. This bid should also include the agreement that the tanks should be filled immediately before any major weather disturbance such as a hurricane or a northeaster that is forecast by the National Weather Service.
Please present your bid by January 3, 2012, 8 P.M. to Jacqueline Tuttle, secretary of the district, at the meeting, which will be held at Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY or by mail to P O Box 500. Shelter Island, NY, before the meeting.
All bids should be placed in sealed envelopes labeled propane bid. A notarized non-collusion form must be submitted with the bid.
The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in the best interests of the Shelter Island Fire District.
Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary
SI Fire District
2713-2T 12/1, 8
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 14th day of December, 2011, at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.
1) A hearing on the application of JBS Properties Inc. for a special permit at 11 Stearns Point Road, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/014/01/40.4. Applicant seeks a special permit pursuant to Section 133-23(C) to expand a nonconforming use by constructing a pool and pool patio
All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.
By Order of the Zoning Board of Appeals
Doug Matz, Chairman
2714-1T 12/1