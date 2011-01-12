Lechmanski runs with no opponent in fire district vote

Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski will be running for a third five-year term on the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners in the annual district election on Tuesday, December 13.

All registered voters of the fire district may cast ballots at the Center firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m. Mr. Lechmanski is currently running unopposed as the only person to have submitted a letter of intent to Deputy Secretary Kenneth Capon by November 23, the candidacy deadline. Write-in votes are accepted on the day of the election.

Mr. Lechmanski has served as chairman of the board for three years. Fire commissioners “usually only serve as chairman the last year” of their five-year term, Mr. Lechmanski noted. He said he’s already served three because one commissioner moved to South Carolina and another didn’t “feel ready” yet to take the task.







