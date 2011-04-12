Ladies Bowling: Walker wins honors (but can’t help team)

My Guttersnipes started the week off by winning 11 points because of a forfeit by the Rockettes. Fay Walker was the lone bowler for the Rockettes. (Two players are needed for the games to count.)

But Fay was still eligible for awards because she did bowl — and she sure knocked ‘em down. She was 93 pins over average for the night, which was more than enough to earn Bowler of the Week honors.

For my Snipes, Cathy Driscoll carried the team. In game two, she rolled an awesome 174, 53 pins over her average. In game three she was 20 over average, putting her 60 over average for the night.

On Monday, the Fab 5 took on Paint by Numbers. In game one, Essie Simovich and Donna Cass bowled 90 and 26 pins over average respectively, leading the Fab 5 to a 48-pin win. Game two was a barn-burner (really close), but Ginny Gibbs (26 pins over) and Mary Kanarvogel (6) of the PBNs bowled over average to take the game by 14 pins.

In game three, Jackie Brewer led the Fab 5 with a nice 189 game, 40 pins over average, and with some help from Donna, 21 over average, they coasted to a 50-pin win. For the PBNs, Mary made the 5-7-9 split and Linda Springer bowled a nice 161, which was 22 over average.

At the end of the night, it was PBNs 3 – Fab 5 8.

On Tuesday it was the Brick Laying Babes versus Spares R Us. The Spares had only two bowlers, Gretel French and Amber Wilson.

In game one, Laura Marcello had only one open frame, bowling a 174, 53 pins over average, and leading her team to a 26-point win. All six bowlers, Emily Needham, Lisa Goody, Laura and Tracy Gibbs for the BLBs and Amber and Gretel for Spares R Us, were over average in game two, but it was the BLBs who came out 21 pins ahead.

In game three, Tracy had seven strikes and three spares with a great score of 207, giving the BLBs a 56-pin win and a clean sweep for the night. BLBs 11 – Spares R Us 0.

Week 9 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 64 24

Spares R Us 60 28

Guttersnipes 43 45

Fabulous Five 40 37

Odd Balls 38 39

Paint by Numbers 34 54

Rockettes 18 70