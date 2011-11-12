Ladies Bowling: Pelletier finds groove, wins honors

Week 10 started off a little slow with a lane breakdown on Sunday night. The Fab 5 and Spares R Us only got one game in and had to finish a week later. In game one, Donna Cass of the Fab 5 had a nice 159, which was 18 over average but that was not enough to hold off Mama P, 15 pins over average, and Gretel French, 7 over average — giving Spares R Us a 2-pin win. (I hate it when they are so close.)

Game two a week later was also a real close one. This time Fab 5’s Jackie Brewer was 25 over average with a 175 but again Gretel was 42 over average with a 153, bowling her best game of the year and leading her team to an 11-point win.

In game three, Essie Simovich of Fab 5 bowled a 183, 43 pins over, but again the Spares had three bowlers over average — led by Amber Wilson (25 over), Gretel (13 over) and Mama P. (4 over). Ellie Labrozzi got her average by making the 5-7 split in the 10th frame and they won by 44, taking all 11 points.

Monday, the lanes were fixed! The Odd Balls met Paint by Numbers. In game one, the Odd Balls’ Bev Pelletier made Bowler of the Week, with a great 183, 61 pins over average, which was enough to give her two-player team a 22-point win.

In game two, Pam Jackson of Paint by Numbers stepped up her game, rolling a nice 177, which was 36 over average and led her team to the win.

Game three was the rubber match. Bev and Lee Oliver were both over average but so were Ginny Gibbs and Pam. Paint by Numbers took the game by 9 points. Odd Balls 3 -PBNs 8.

For the night, Bev’s three-game series was 82 pins over average. Her 183, 61 pins over, leads the league in high game over average. Bev also leads the league in high handicap series with a 604; she is tied for high handicap game with a 235. Nice job!

The final match-up was the Brick Laying Babes versus the Rockettes. Again the Rockettes did not have enough players and had to forfeit the game.

Game two had some good bowling. Laura Marcello was 25 over average, Tracy Gibbs, 21 over, and Emily Needham, 11 over average. Brick Laying Babes 11 – Rockettes 0.

Week 10 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 75 24

Spares R Us 71 28

Guttersnipes 43 45

Paint by Numbers 42 57

Odd Balls 41 47

Fabulous Five 40 48

Rockettes 18 81